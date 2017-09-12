T.I. Comes At Wendy Williams In Most Subtle Way For Hitting Him And Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris faced a lot of drama in recent months after the Xscape singer decided to file for divorce in December.

The media covered the story from every possible angle. Wendy Williams did the same thing on her program, The Wendy Williams Show.

The “No Mediocre” rapper did not appreciate the way the former radio personality talked about his marital issues.

T.I. has had enough of people judging his life choices in the most negative way, so he has decided to hit back a bit by using Williams as an example.

The father of six, who was romantically linked to model and video vixen Bernice Burgos, took to Instagram to share with the world what was crossing his mind.

The ATL actor posted a photomontage of Williams wearing a bikini enjoying some down time on the beach.

In a viral caption, T.I. wrote: “Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I’m gon try something new & different this time. Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That’s my approach… let’s see.”

Although T.I. chose to spare his target, his numerous fans were not that generous. They went very hard after the television host.

Some commenters say that he knew full well what he was doing and it was some form of reverse psychology, pretend to take the high road by taking a subtle hit at his frequent critic and leave his supporters to do the rest of the dirty work.

They gleefully took the bait and Williams got way more than she deserved.

Advertisement

Many expect the gossip expert to come after T.I. when she gets back to work.