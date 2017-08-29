T.I. & Tiny Reunite To Give Son King Massive Diamond Encrusted Gold Necklace For His B-Day; Check Out The Video!

T.I. and Tiny are the coolest parents ever! Their son King Harris couldn’t be happier on his 13th birthday since his parents surprised him with a massive diamond encrusted gold necklace.

Tiny and T.I. reunited to celebrate their son’s birthday and they went the extra mile to spoil him for this occasion.

King couldn’t stop beaming when he opened up his luxurious gift which was an enormous diamond encrusted necklace with a lion head.

Tiny took to Snapchat during their family dinner date, and she shared the special moment alongside the caption, ‘King lit. Happy Birthday!’

He couldn’t wait to show off his epic new jewelry to his brothers, sisters and loved ones.

Tip even offered to get the necklace cut down a bit since it was a little too long, but King didn’t seem to mind in the least!

It’s great to see the whole family having such a great time together.

Tiny was last spotted at a 2017 MTV Music Video Awards after party in Los Angeles showing off her new red hair.

She was quite a vision when she stepped out wearing a curve-hugging dress which complimented her amazing style.

She and T.I. have been reigniting romance rumors this summer a few months after she filed for divorce.

Tip has been trying to give their marriage another chance and now Tiny looks and feels better than ever.

Saucin' N Bossin' 👑💙 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

‘T.I. gets jealous when he sees other guys checking her out and it’s also driving him insane that she’s acting quite cool towards him right now,’ according to a source.

Hopefully, time helped heal all the wounds between this off-again, on-again couple since ‘they’re on really great terms right now,’ the insider explained.

‘Tip is on his best behavior, he’s saying and doing all the things Tiny wants, and he’s even told her he’s open to counseling and that he’s completely committed to making things work.’