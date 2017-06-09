It looks like even though T.I. has commitment issues and couldn’t manage to stay faithful to Tiny, the rapper expects something different from her. According to insiders, T.I. cannot stand the thought of Tiny dating other men!

The estranged couple is trying to keep things civil between them for the sake of their three kids, but T.I. may want more from their relationship.

But while he doesn’t really want to get back together with the mother of his children, he is trying to be in her life more than he probably should now that they are no longer together.

One insider has revealed that T.I. and Tiny talk on the phone every time he calls to speak with the kids.

Despite rumors that the couple is back together, the source claimed that Tiny wants to move on from her baby daddy and doesn’t want to be dragged back into T.I.’ drama.

Unfortunately, the rapper doesn’t really want to see her move on.

In fact, the more Tiny seems to be focusing on herself, the crazier it drives T.I.

He likes to know that at any time he feels like it, she will come running back to him.

In addition, he hates the idea that she will meet somebody who can give her what he couldn’t.

‘Tip cannot stand the thought of Tiny moving on, and making a life without him, and if he even thinks about her with another man, it drives him insane. It is fine for him to sleep with other people, but as far as he’s concerned, that is a real no-no for Tiny,’ the insider stated.

What? What a selfish double standard!

Recently, Tiny also admitted that she and her ex are talking again, but she is aware it is a mistake.

It is difficult for her to know where the current situation will go.

The woman explained that some weeks they talk a lot while others he completely ignores her.

The rapper is always confusing her, but she is well aware the whole situation is bad for her.

Advertisement

Do you believe it’s a good thing they’re talking or should Tiny put an end to his control?