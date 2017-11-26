FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

T.I. Calls His Wife Tiny Harris A ‘Boss’ After Seeing Stunning Photo

Mel Walker Posted On 11/26/2017
Leave it to rapper T.I. to clarify a situation; Tameka “Tiny” Harris is still his wife, and there is little doubt this will change anytime soon.

What a year it has been for power couple Tiny and her husband, T.I.

The pair has taken their fans, family members, and even their children on an epic rollercoaster ride.

KINGS.

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

The drama played out on television and magazines, but mainly on social media.

About a year ago, Tiny grew frustrated of her spouse’s wandering eyes and hands and filed for divorce.

The petite Xscape singer got angry after rumors started spreading that the rapper from Atlanta had a side chick by the name of Bernice Burgos.

The tabloids published numerous stories on T.I. and Miss Burgos’ juicy encounters.

The publications also claimed that the father of seven was spending a fortune on the video vixen and her two daughters.

It was also reported that Tiny had a few instances of infidelity and T.I. was unable to forgive her.

According to reports, it was too much for Tiny who decided to end the 17-year romance.

Fast forward to the summer of 2017; the estranged couple decided to reconcile after T.I apologized, promised to change his ways, showered Tiny with lavish gifts, and of course, dumped Burgos.

Despite all of the grand gestures, Tiny has yet to cancel the divorce process.

However, do not fear, the love is real in and out of the bedroom, according to sources familiar with the situation.

This week, T.I. himself confirmed that all is well in Harris land.

He shared the stunning cover of Upscale, which features his wife in a beautiful red dress, and used the caption to send a very clear message.

T.I. explained that he is very proud of his wife whom he referred as a boss, he also let his followers know that she is fine. And if you are unaware of it her last name, it is Mrs. Harris.

💪🏽This the look right here Mrs H.🎯 #waytoBOSSUP

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

The proud husband wrote: “This the look right here Mrs. H. #waytoBOSSUP.”

Well, that clears everything up for all the naysayers and doubters who said T.I. would cheat again and hurt his family.

Post Views: 55,043

2 Comments

Renee
11/28/2017 at 10:58 am
Reply

you go girl keep the good work up


Ashlei Thompson
11/26/2017 at 7:45 pm
Reply

Yes yes … I look at her like a role model… and have always thought She was pretty and mean what she say… basically stands her ground … she is boss and bossin it up… Well Done.


