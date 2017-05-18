T.I. Bans Bernice Burgos From Appearing Other Rappers Music Videos – Is He Right?

T.I. might be a successful rapper and actor in a somewhat liberal entertainment industry, but his views when it comes to the women in his life tend to be more conservative.

The “About the Money” singer has reportedly banned his new ladylove, Bernice Burgos, from appearing in music videos with other rappers.

Burgos, 37, makes some of her money by making appearances in videos or via social media.

For instance, in 2012, she was featured in Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” video, a successful collaboration with Wale and Drake.

The Instagram model and personality went on to date the Canadian music superstar in 2015.

Although the relationship did not last long, things like that are probably somewhere in the back of the “No mediocre” artist’s head.

An insider shared with a popular celebrity news website: “Bernice is hot and popping. She has been getting offers left and right from thirsty rappers trying to get her in their music videos, and TIP is not having it! He told her that is a no-no and that he better not see her in anyone’s music videos except his.”

The same source also added: “TIP is very territorial and he is not cool seeing his girl twerking and looking all sexy in another man’s video. Bernice wants to work. She loves how TIP financially supports her, but she does not want him to feel like she is a gold digger. Even so, TIP really doesn’t want her working. He told her he has got her and just wants her to keep doing what she is doing – pleasing and making TIP the happiest he has ever been.”

This is not a surprising move coming from the man who helped put Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on the map.

A few years back, the rap music star was opposed to his now-estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, getting a job on her own despite her having a great career as an artist and entrepreneur.

At the time, T.I. thought he could earn enough money for the whole family. The matter created a lot of tension on their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

The father of seven was also unsure about the concept of having a woman as president of United States when Hillary Clinton first announced her candidacy.

So, it seems pretty clear that T.I. has a very different idea about the role of women in the workforce than most modern men.

Fans are still blaming the rapper for his divorce from Cottle after six years of marriage. They say her undeniable loyalty was not rewarded.

It is unsure if this new revelation about his situation with Burgos will help smooth things out.