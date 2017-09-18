FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Wendy Williams’ Feud Escalate After Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Dig

Mel Walker Posted On 09/18/2017
Wendy Williams is pushing a message of self-love after getting body-shamed by many on social media including rapper T.I.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show has had a tough week.

The mother of one was in Barbados with her husband, Kevin Hunter, trying to enjoy a romantic vacation.

However, the paparazzi snapped a few photos of her in a bikini and madness ensued.

The pictures of the 53-year-old media mogul went viral, and everyone shared their opinion on them.

Tiny’s husband found a subtle way to obliterate the New York Times best-selling author with a post where he shared the unflattering photos while pretending to focus on her character.

Williams is fighting back by saying that the photographers violated her privacy and now she is under attack.

She explained: “We were having the time of our lives. We totally thought we were by ourselves.”

Williams said she loves her figure and could care less about others’ opinions.

She confessed: “I don’t care when people talk about the way I look, because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.”

She added that she was finished with plastic surgery.

Williams shared: “I have perky boobs and a flat belly, and if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all. I do not want front and back. Like, I am done with that. So, you know, I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I am shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me.”

Meanwhile, T.I. is rumored to be working on a diss track to take down Williams.

A source said: “TIP is not done with Wendy Williams, not even close. He is tired of her BS. It is not just about her dragging him and Tiny. It is about the way she has always got something negative to say. He is going to follow in the footsteps of Tupac [Shakur] and write a take-down song about Wendy; it is going to be epic.”

This feud is just beginning.

5 Comments

Dok
09/18/2017 at 1:22 pm
Reply

Forget Wendy as much mud as she slings ….


Tina Hoffman
09/18/2017 at 10:02 am
Reply

We all n3ed to stop bashing with hate, and come together with love and understanding and acceptance.


Candace
09/18/2017 at 7:59 am
Reply

I’m very satisfied with T.I. dissing Williams. She is so fake and ugly, and her personality is extremely negative and hateful. She literally has ZERO talents. She can’t sing, she can’t dance, she looks like a man in drag, and the only reason she’s famous is sadly from the negative gossip from actual stars with talents. She is a NEGATRON. She looks absolutely terrible and wrinkly, please keep that covered. Drag queens look better than her. That’s a fact.


Sharon cook
09/18/2017 at 4:45 am
Reply

Please I’m waiting on that track T. I she talks about alot of people. But I guess you to make your money. He’ll I can get on t.v and talk every one business


SPARKLE
09/18/2017 at 2:38 am
Reply

WHAT’S REALLY SAD SHES DOING HER JOB! TI SHOULD MAKE A DISS SONG KEEP YOUR DK AT HOME CHEATER. WHO YOU REALLY MAD AT! HE IS SUCH A DUMBA**. TUPAC DISS MADE SENSE FOR THE FRAME OF TIME WE WERE IN. WENDY DIDN’T LIE HE’S A HOE! SO BE IT, BE MORE DISCREET DUMMY NOW YOU MAD GOOF ! STOP EMBARRASSING YOURSELF AND FAMILY. T.I CAUSED ALL THIS HE’S USING WENDY BEEF TO TAKE AWAY FROM HIS NASTY WAYS. BTW HOW’S BERNICE LOSER. I’M SURE HE’S STILL CREEPING. THAT’S WHY EVERYDAY WE SEEING PICS OF TINY TRYING TO KEEP HER MANS FOCUS. T.I SHUT UP LET IT GO WORK ON YOUR CHEATING WAYS ALL THAT LOOKS GOOD ISN’T GOOD FOR YOU. AIDS IS STILL OUT HERE YOU MISSED THE BULLET KEEP PLAYING ROULETTE WITH YOUR FAMILY. I ONCE HAD MAD RESPECT NOW I WISH HE WOULD DISAPPEAR LAY LOW GET YOURSELF RIGHT


