T.I. And Wendy Williams’ Feud Escalate After Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Dig

Wendy Williams is pushing a message of self-love after getting body-shamed by many on social media including rapper T.I.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show has had a tough week.

The mother of one was in Barbados with her husband, Kevin Hunter, trying to enjoy a romantic vacation.

However, the paparazzi snapped a few photos of her in a bikini and madness ensued.

The pictures of the 53-year-old media mogul went viral, and everyone shared their opinion on them.

Tiny’s husband found a subtle way to obliterate the New York Times best-selling author with a post where he shared the unflattering photos while pretending to focus on her character.

Williams is fighting back by saying that the photographers violated her privacy and now she is under attack.

She explained: “We were having the time of our lives. We totally thought we were by ourselves.”

Williams said she loves her figure and could care less about others’ opinions.

She confessed: “I don’t care when people talk about the way I look, because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.”

She added that she was finished with plastic surgery.

Williams shared: “I have perky boobs and a flat belly, and if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all. I do not want front and back. Like, I am done with that. So, you know, I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I am shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me.”

Meanwhile, T.I. is rumored to be working on a diss track to take down Williams.

A source said: “TIP is not done with Wendy Williams, not even close. He is tired of her BS. It is not just about her dragging him and Tiny. It is about the way she has always got something negative to say. He is going to follow in the footsteps of Tupac [Shakur] and write a take-down song about Wendy; it is going to be epic.”

This feud is just beginning.