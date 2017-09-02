FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tiny’s Little Girl Zonnique Pullins Is All Grown Up In Latex Mini Dress

Dylan Fisher Posted On 09/02/2017
Zonnique Pullins T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' DaughterCredit: Instagram

T.I. and Tiny’s little girl, Zonnique Pullins, showed off her figure and fashion sense in a latex dress that will give her parents a headache.

While the two reality television stars will forever see her as their adorable little girl, Zonnique is a grown woman who is spreading her wings.

After the family’s hit reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, was canceled, Zonnique was quick to move on with her own show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The 21-year-old joined the series and explained that her goal is to make it as a singer. The young woman has since dropped an EP and was given a chance to perform at the BET Awards.

Heiress’ older sister also unveiled a new sexy music video for the track entitled “Should’ve Been” taken from her Love Jones EP.

Zonnique further showed that she is in her own lane by attending a VMAs event in a mini-black dress made of latex.

The creation designed by Grayscale featured a sweetheart neckline, she completed the look with black heels, and a small I am Jennifer Le studded bag.

The diva also rocked a new hairdo, bye blonde curls. The young reality star has her hair straight and slicked back by her ears.

"I know, why don't you wear the little gucci dress"

A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on

She posted a picture where she is holding the top of her dress and captioned it: “Now you say I got a touch so good make you never wanna leave.”

Zonnique wrote underneath another photo: “I know, why don’t you wear the little Gucci dress.”

Her fans loved her VMAs look and had a lot to say.

One person wrote: “Ya girl out here looking like a whole meal.T.I. And Tiny’s baby girl is grown and hot now. Congrats on ur success Niq Niq.”

Another shared: “Oh Wow you’re beautiful, your hair is pretty like that. You need to model.”

A third commenter added: “And she sexy AF y’all would make a BEAUTIFUL model! Oh wow, that’s how you feel unique…I’m feeling this dress!”

Recently, Zonnique was body shamed when a person said: “U fake ya eyes dat sh*t ain’t cute! Sex sales but so does p*ssy! Please refrain from exposing yourself so young!”

Tiny came out swinging to defend her daughter.

The Xscape singer wrote: “Shut the f*ck up & get off her page with that nonsense. When u gone wake up & realize no one cares what u think…Period!!!”

What are your thoughts on the dress? Fashion forward or too much?

