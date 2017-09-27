T.I. And Tiny’s ‘Baby’ Deyjah Harris Stuns In Little Black Dress — Her Photos Have Fans Pushing For A Modeling Career

Do you remember when Deyjah Harris was camera shy on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle?

Well, the daughter of T.I. and Ms. Niko is all grown up, and many of her fans are begging her to step in front of the camera and become a model.

Please note that the Harris clan has worked hard to have a united blended family and Tameka “Tiny” Harris has always referred to Deyjah as her beautiful daughter or baby girl.

The 16-year-old is very active on social media and often shares beautiful pictures of herself all dressed up looking glamorous as she heads out to attend events.

She recently posted a photo where she was wearing an elegant little black dress, and her supporters went wild.

As stated above, many were stunned by Deyjah’s classy outfit and complimented her on it.

💙 hair: @_travelinshears makeup: @makeupbygray A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

One commenter wrote: “Wow !!! You have grown up and looking beautiful. Pls, tell me ur modeling.”

Another told her she needs to be on magazine covers and sashaying on runways in Paris and New York.

The person shared: “You are beautiful miss Harris. You should be a model lady.”

A third supporter claimed that Deyjah looks like Aaliyah.

The individual explained: “Sweetie always have confidence in everything you do. You own your life. And let it be known. Still be sweet but let your spirit show. She reminds me of a young Aaliyah and Tyra Bank mix together.”

In June, the high school student turned 16, and Tiny had some kind words for her.

The Xscape singer stated: “Sweet 16 birthday today! I couldn’t be more happy about the beautiful young lady she’s grown to be. She’s shy but funny, super talented more importantly, ‘She Will Always Be My Baby.’”

woke 👀 A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

In a lengthy post, T.I. appeared emotional as he explained that his baby girl had grown so fast into a bright and kind young lady.

The proud papa said: “Happy 16th Birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady of 16 yrs I know!! Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years. You have a silent strength that comes from an abundance of modest, quiet confidence I don’t even think you know you have yet.”

loving this hair❤️❤️ it's brazilian body wave from @monamariebeauty #VirginHair hair stylist: @_travelinshears A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

He went on to add: “Watching you evolve into the great young lady you’re becoming has been THE most challenging, stressful, yet amazing, incredible things I’ve ever experienced or witnessed in MY LIFE!!! We’ve had our ups, downs,&adversities over the years, but looking back I must say it was all worth it because it made you the young lady you are today.”

Do you think Deyjah might consider her fans’ suggestion and start modeling?