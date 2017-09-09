T.I. And Tiny Spend Time On Romantic Getaway In California — Was Blac Chyna Invited?

Blac Chyna’s tips worked! T.I. is giving his ladylove, Tiny, all that her heart desires. It was a tough seven months for Tiny.

First, she wanted to divorce the rapper because he was unfaithful. Tiny claimed that he slept with a woman she had hired for a gig.

And many believe that it was Bernice Burgos who caused chaos in the marriage.

Of course, Burgos denied the claims despite her public feud with Tiny on social media.

Just days before their seventh wedding anniversary, the miracle of love kicked in.

The “No Mediocre” artist surprised Tiny with a romantic getaway in California.

The lovers stayed in Beverly Hills and T.I. showered the Xscape singer with flowers and fancy drinks.

A family friend said: “T.I. surprised Tiny while they were in LA with a night at the Bel Air hotel, just the two of them. He rented the presidential suite, so they had their own private pool. They had couples massages and dinner on their private terrace. He filled the room with red roses and had her favorite Ace Of Spades champagne waiting for her.”

According to the chatty pal, Zonnique helped out by babysitting her siblings while her parents were away working on their marriage.

The source went on to explain: “Their kids were all in on the surprise; they helped look after baby Heiress so Tiny and T.I. could have a night all to themselves. Tiny is still on cloud nine about it. She says they hardly slept; it was non-stop romance all night. The fact that TIP went through so much trouble to surprise her means a lot to her. And it cost a fortune; the bill was more than ten grand.”

It was also revealed that T.I. is crushing on Chyna again.

T.I., Tiny, and Rob Kardashian’s ex-fianccée had a one-night stand a few years ago, and it appears that he wants to go at it once more.

A source claimed: “They are both sexy, hot MILfs and he thinks it is great that they get along so well. He finds Blac incredibly attractive, and he fell in love with Tiny because she has always had an open mind when it came to sensual experiences, so a three-way between them is a possibility. The situation would have to be just right.”

Wow, it looks like T.I. is going to have his cake and eat it too.