T.I. And Tiny Live In Separate Homes As Bernice Burgos Hopes To Become ‘Main Chick’

T.I. and Tiny’s divorce is so real that the pair is no longer living in the stunning marital home with their large clan.

Meanwhile, T.I’s alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, who was branded “pass around b*tch” by Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is eager to become the rapper’s main girl once the divorce papers have been signed.

This week, VH1 dropped the trailer for the sixth and final season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and it confirmed the reports that the powerful hip-hop couple had split.

The three-minute clip featured Tiny and T.I. spending quality time with their children as they adjust to this new thing called co-parenting.

Talking to the viewers, T.I. confessed that they had moved into separate homes to minimize the fighting and arguing in front of their young children.

The Atlanta-based rapper has come to the conclusion that marriage is no longer for him.

He explained to Angie Martinez: “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does—it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me.And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”

If Tiny, also known as Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, wants her husband back she will have to fight Burgos for his heart.

Burgos claimed that as soon as the divorce is finalized, she will be the rapper’s “main chick.”

An insider close to the Instagram model said: “Bernice feels confident she and T.I will be together soon.Then she can go from being his side chick to his main chick.”

The spy added: “She can’t wait for the divorce to be finalized. Bernice is being patient while T.I wraps up his commitments with his reality show and finalizes his divorce with Tiny. When it’s all over, Bernice knows she’ll have the last laugh and T.I will be with her.”

Catch the new season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” when it premieres on April 17.