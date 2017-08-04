T.I. And Tiny Have An Agreement – He Can Have Fun With Other Women At Strip Clubs – As Long It Is Not Bernice Burgos

A very happy T.I. without his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, was caught on video making it rain on strippers in New York.

Maybe it was T.I.’s way of celebrating the fact that he is officially calling off the divorce with Tiny.

Last night, MTO posted several videos that were shot inside New York City famous strip club, Aces.

On them, a casually dressed TIP welcomed the exotic dancers.

As the ladies shook their derriere and whined their hips on the poles, a giddy T.I. decided to throw money at them.

The rapper and father of seven opted to hit the women’s butts with wands of dollars. How original?

The wild clips of the rapper having the time of his life with the strippers do not at all bother Tiny.

The couple is in a relationship that is undefinable, (some would call it an open marriage), and the Xscape singer has no problem letting her spouse have fun with other women as long it is not his former side chick, model Bernice Burgos.

A source said: “The thing you have to understand with Tiny and T.I. is that they do not have what you would call a conventional relationship; they never have. Strip clubs and wild parties are part of the life for T.I. and Tiny has always accepted it. She came to terms with him throwing money strippers a long time ago. Sometimes she is even there with him when it happens, and she is cool with hit. She has to be. She would rather he did not go, but it is not something they fight over.”

The chatty family friend added: “Sure, its stresses her out that she is home in Atlanta with the kids, and he is in New York throwing piles of cash at other women, but she is not going to make it an issue. As long as the girls stay in the club and there isn’t another Bernice situation, she can handle it.”

The insider explained that the pair is in a happy place and “no one will separate what God has put together.”

Borrowed this from my sis @iamlatocha cause it's so damn true! When I think back to Xscape then verses Xscape today it's all God & l'm so thankful. He is truly Blessing me in so many different areas of my life!! 🙏🏽👑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

The source went on to say: “T.I. and Tiny is on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

Would you accept for your man or woman to have fun at a strip club?