T.I. And Tiny Harris Should Know That Wendy Williams Will Keep Talking About Their Marriage On Her Show Amid Husband Kevin Hunter’s Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williams has no plans to stop bashing stars like T.I. and Tiny or addressing Kevin Hart’s scandals despite the fact that her own husband, Kevin Hunter, was caught with his mistress.

For those, who have missed it, a few days ago, Hunterville came crashing down. It was revealed that Hunter was sharing a second home with a nurse.

Get this; Hunter has been cheating with the woman for more than a decade. He even shares a mailbox with his side chick who is sporting a giant engagement ring.

Williams denied the allegations and rumors, but some claimed that she is embarrassed by her husband’s actions.

However, her embarrassment will not stop her from dragging other celebrities like Kim and Kanye West or Beyonce and JAY-Z in the mud when they are facing marital problems.

A source explained that the host of the Wendy Williams Show said she has no plans to change her mean ways.

The source claimed: “It will be a cold day in hell before Wendy undergoes some kind of miraculous transformation and suddenly becomes all touchy feely kind and caring.”

The person explained that she sees no harm in bashing public figures and added: “Don’t get me wrong, away from the cameras, Wendy is actually a real sweetheart but speaking her mind is her shtick, it’s what she’s known for so she’s not going to be dropping that anytime soon.”

Additionally, being cruel to others is part of her brand, and her fans love it — so she has no incentive to change.

The insider added: “Wendy does not think that she is harming or hurting anyone when she takes them down, she sees it as just some lighthearted roasting. It is what her fans expect from her, and it is what we all love her for.”

However, after all has been said and done, Williams like Eniko or Tiny is just another woman scorned by the men they love and have to deal with it in the public eye.

A friend of the diva stated: “Wendy is embarrassed over her husband Kevin‘s latest cheating allegations. She believes in him but needs him to be more careful with everything he does. Wendy does not want to be hurt or publicly humiliated by her man ever again so he cannot put himself in situations that look bad. Wendy also wants him to cut all ties with Sharina. She does not want to ever hear about him being with her again. No meetings, lunches, texts or calls. Period.”

Are you a bit surprised by the fact that Williams has refused to change the tone of her show after being shamed by the cheating scandal?