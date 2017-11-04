T.I. And Tiny Harris’ Daughters Zonnique And Deyjah Bonded During Sisterly Photo Shoot

A beautiful thing has emerged from Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.’s 17-year romance — the sisterly bond that exists between Zonnique Pullins and Deyjah Harris.
Via Instagram, proud mama Tiny was happy to share a cute photo shoot featuring her beautiful daughters.
Zonnique, who is branching out as a talented R&B singer, wore a torn pink hoodie and jeans.
As for Miss Deyjah, who is a high school student, she opted for a colorful top and matching pants.
In some of the pictures, Zonnique and her sister, Deyjah, are seen goofing around, laughing, and sharing hugs.
While in a few other snapshots, Deyjah is playing with Zonnique’s face as if she is complimenting her on her makeup.
The petite Xscape singer used the caption to say her family is essential to her.
The mom of four wrote: “My girls @princess_of_da_south & @zonniquejailee my Major Blessings!!!! #FamilyOverEverything #FamilyHustle”
Deyjah reposted the photos and shared some kind words about Zonnique.
The teenager said: “If you have a sister you understand that this is what love looks like.”
A person responded to Tiny by saying a family is indeed all that matters and added: “Where would we be without family? This Pic is beautiful in so many ways.Awwhh the Two of You are royalty, keep It up #YoungQueenss Glow babies GLOW. T.I and Tiny shore do know how to make some beautiful kids.”
A second individual stated the obvious; the couple has stunning children by writing: “Gorgeous sisters Love IT… good job girls. Pretty girl-don’t need all that makeup though.Lookin like your mama’s twin dang. TIP I salute u brother we need more fathers like you. She does look gorgeous, but I am elated to see ur protective side for ur baby girls.”
A third commenter applauded them for raising them well.
The supporter wrote: “Your mom and grandmother have done such a great job raising you, you’re such a sweet and humble young lady she’s a beauty you have a beautiful fam y’all did a fantastic job with your family beautifully. you have grown into yourselves…beautiful and full of personality.”
In a recent interview, Tiny explained that her goal is to show her three daughters that women can do anything.
She said: “I just want to be a more powerful businesswoman and be better than ever before.I like doing things to show my kids that you can do it too. I want them to look up to me and say, ‘Oh my momma did this.’ I also want to be more stable in life, wherever my business is, my family, everything; just be a whole better person for my kids and myself.”
What are your thoughts on the photos?
They are beautiful young ladies are they going to college after the beauty is gone college will help them for the real World. And to stand on their feet.