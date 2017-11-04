T.I. And Tiny Harris’ Daughters Zonnique And Deyjah Bonded During Sisterly Photo Shoot

A beautiful thing has emerged from Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.’s 17-year romance — the sisterly bond that exists between Zonnique Pullins and Deyjah Harris.

Via Instagram, proud mama Tiny was happy to share a cute photo shoot featuring her beautiful daughters.

pretty pink nique🌸 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Zonnique, who is branching out as a talented R&B singer, wore a torn pink hoodie and jeans.

As for Miss Deyjah, who is a high school student, she opted for a colorful top and matching pants.

In some of the pictures, Zonnique and her sister, Deyjah, are seen goofing around, laughing, and sharing hugs.

While in a few other snapshots, Deyjah is playing with Zonnique’s face as if she is complimenting her on her makeup.

My girls 💝💙@princess_of_da_south & @zonniquejailee my Major Blessings!!!! #FamilyOverEverything #FamilyHustle 🙏🏽👑💝💙 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

The petite Xscape singer used the caption to say her family is essential to her.

The mom of four wrote: “My girls @princess_of_da_south & @zonniquejailee my Major Blessings!!!! #FamilyOverEverything #FamilyHustle”

Deyjah reposted the photos and shared some kind words about Zonnique.

The teenager said: “If you have a sister you understand that this is what love looks like.”

A person responded to Tiny by saying a family is indeed all that matters and added: “Where would we be without family? This Pic is beautiful in so many ways.Awwhh the Two of You are royalty, keep It up #YoungQueenss Glow babies GLOW. T.I and Tiny shore do know how to make some beautiful kids.”

if you have a sister you understand that this is what love looks like A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

A second individual stated the obvious; the couple has stunning children by writing: “Gorgeous sisters Love IT… good job girls. Pretty girl-don’t need all that makeup though.Lookin like your mama’s twin dang. TIP I salute u brother we need more fathers like you. She does look gorgeous, but I am elated to see ur protective side for ur baby girls.”

A third commenter applauded them for raising them well.

The supporter wrote: “Your mom and grandmother have done such a great job raising you, you’re such a sweet and humble young lady she’s a beauty you have a beautiful fam y’all did a fantastic job with your family beautifully. you have grown into yourselves…beautiful and full of personality.”

In a recent interview, Tiny explained that her goal is to show her three daughters that women can do anything.

fly😛 outfit: @semaihouseoffashion_2 A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

She said: “I just want to be a more powerful businesswoman and be better than ever before.I like doing things to show my kids that you can do it too. I want them to look up to me and say, ‘Oh my momma did this.’ I also want to be more stable in life, wherever my business is, my family, everything; just be a whole better person for my kids and myself.”

What are your thoughts on the photos?