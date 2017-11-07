T.I. And Tiny Harris Bring Out Perfect Family For Big Event — New Photos From Atlanta’s Xscape Day Have Fans Smiling

Atlanta belonged to Tameka “Tiny” Harris for one day, and she decided to share it with her husband, T.I.

Monday, November 6th was declared Xscape Day in the city of Atlanta, Georgia and Tiny decided to celebrate the big event with her entire family.

The mother of four, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked radiant in a navy blue outfit.

Three of her children accompanied her. Sons Major and King kept it casual and simple with T-shirts, jeans, and jackets as for baby Harris; she looked adorable as usual in a red flannel dress.

Rapper T.I., who is always dressed to impress, appeared elegant in a grey suit.

The power couple posed for several pictures with their little clan next to Atlanta City Council president Cesar Mitchell.

On her Instagram page, the singer and songwriter shared an emotional note explaining how honored she was for her group to be recognized in such a special way.

The reality star wrote: “MajorgirlThank you City of Atlanta #CeasarMitchell.Mayor @kasimreed & everyone who came out to support & those who wanted to be there but couldn’t make it!! We are humbly honored that City or city gave us our Official Xscape Day today Nov 6 not to mention we got the key to the city!! What an amazing city it is! Our hometown born & raised in Atlanta… #Thankful #Blessed.”

#TI and the kids came to celebrate #Xscape day in Atlanta with #TinyHarris #FamilyLove 💜💙 Posted by @itsshorty_do_wop A post shared by www.DATVegasgyrl.com🌍 (@www_datvegasgyrl_com) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

While the first half of 2017 was somewhat tumultuous for Tiny Harris, it must be said that things have turned around.

The businesswoman is on top of her game at the moment; she is currently on a sold-out tour with her fellow bandmates — Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott.

Her reality show, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, which premiered last night on Bravo, is doing very well, and so is her basketball league.

T.I. appeared on the show and he called his wife a legend.

He said: “Listen, I have no voice in this race.All I want to do is make sure that you guys, as legends, have the most appropriate show that you could have because you know your legacy deserves it.”

Tiny responded by: “It feels great to hear him call us legends. I’ve never heard him speak of us in that way, so I’m like, ‘What? Okay.’ He’s extra nice today.”

However, one of her biggest accomplishments is being able to repair her marriage with T.I.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Tiny revealed that she is not done. In the upcoming months, the artist plans to launch multiple businesses including a juice bar and a company dedicated to children’s items.