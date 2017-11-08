T.I. And Tiny Harris Back Keisha Lance Bottoms For Atlanta Mayor — Xscape Diva Did It With Stunning Photo

Tiny Harris is not only making money moves, but she is also taking political stances.

T.I.’s wife shared on her Instagram page an eye-popping poster where she announced that she is backing Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta mayor’s race.

On the picture, Tiny is wearing a stunning black and white suit with a bustier underneath that revealed a lot of cleavage and her tattoos.

Tiny’s famous blonde hair is dyed fiery red. The mother of four completed the look with an interesting choker and deep red lipstick.

The reality star took the opportunity to reveal the reasons she is backing Bottoms.

Tiny explained that she supports Mrs. Bottoms because of her position on important matters such as education, marijuana, and women’s issues.

Bottoms is hoping to replace the current mayor, Kasim Reed, who is term-limited after serving eight years.

Tiny used the caption to encourage all of her fellow Atlanta residents to get out and vote for Bottoms.

The Xscape singer and songwriter captioned the picture: “Make sure y’all get out & vote today for Atlanta’s new Mayor.”

Tiny’s husband, T.I., has also been very vocal in the mayoral race.

The ATL actor shared a similar poster explaining why he believes that Bottoms is the best candidate for the job.

T.I. pointed to the issues such as affordable housing in Atlanta and minority-related matters.

The proud father of seven also confessed that Bottoms, who is a mother of four, will help Atlanta’s families.

T.I. stated: “That’s MY Family’s choice. She should be yours as well Atlanta… GO VOTE Tomorrow!!!!”

Supporters of T.I. applauded him for taking a stand and encouraged him to one day run for office.

Both tiny and T.I. are very vocal on social media about issues that are dear to their hearts.

Most recently, the power couple joined several dozens of people to protest in front of a restaurant that discriminated against a group of African-American patrons.

On Instagram and Facebook, T.I. is often blasting some of President Donald Trump actions and words.

Bottoms and Mary Norwood, who have picked up less than 48 percent of the total vote, will face off in a runoff on December 5.