T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Raising An Independent Girl – Baby Heiress ‘Fork’ Video Goes Viral

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is happy and spending quality time with her children including baby Heiress who is showing her very independent side.

Tiny took to social media where she posted a sweet clip in which she is seen in a restaurant with her mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, and her beautiful kids having lunch.

The star of the Harris family, the adorable Heiress, stole the show.

The baby showed she is self-sufficient by fighting with a fork to put a piece of bread in her mouth.

The one-year-old gave it several trials and when the whole fork thing failed – she decided to use her little hands and enjoyed her food.

She do not want you to feed her. My independent girl #PHD @heiressdharris my Sunshine for real!! #Lucky7 #Toots #Heir🐻 🙏🏽👑😍 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The Xscape singer said she is over the moon to see her baby girl doing things on her own.

The proud mama bear wrote: “She do not want you to feed her. My independent girl #PHD @heiressdharris my Sunshine for real!! #Lucky7 #Toots #Heir ”

T.I.’s spouse was praised for the way she is raising her child.

One person said: “Good job letting her feel independent like a big girl instead of babying her. Gives her confidence as she grows up. She is adorable btw.”

Another complimented her on how beautiful her little girl is.

The person wrote: “Too cute, she is gorgeous, and I love her outfit you do have her lovely always on fleek She is beautiful, and I love her outfit you do have her lovely always on fleek e God bless her.”

A third commenter pointed to the fact that Heiress looks like her father.

The fan shared: “She is so adorable. I see her looking more like her dad. Um, @majorgirl you are slaying in your story gorgeous.”

It is not that surprising Tiny is very happy at the moment.

The latest rumors claimed Tiny and T.I. have reconciled.

A family friend said: “Right now T.I. is saying all the right things, and he says he is committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it is questionable how long he will be able to maintain the good husband act.”

Fun day with my Sunshine, PHD @Heiressdharris she road a few rides like a real big girl! Nothing like spending time like this with my babies. #I JustLoveToHearHerTalk #EspeciallySayingMama A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The person went on to say: “Tiny is taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they are together. But, Tiny is not delusional, and she is no fool, she is made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again, then he is out the door. This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone is hoping that T.I. is genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.”

Fans seem to agree that Tiny and T.I. are doing a great job with their children.