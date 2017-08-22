T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Doing A Great Job Raising An Independent Little Girl – Heiress’ Fork Video Goes Viral

Tiny has been a lot happier lately as she is able to let go of the scandal with her husband T.I. and live her life to the max. The woman is in a great mood especially when she is surrounded by her kids, including baby Heiress who, despite being so young seems like she is going to grow up to be a very independent girl.

Tiny took to social media to post a cute video showing her dining out with her mom Dianne Cottle-Pope, as well as her children.

In the end, it was the youngest of the family, daughter Heiress that stole the show with her adorable behavior.

The baby girl wanted to prove that she is already striving to be self sufficient and struggled to pick up a piece of bread off the plate with a fork – task way too difficult for a baby, but Heiress did not give up.

But even when after several tries using the fork seemed too complicated for her, Heiress did not asked her mother for help and used her hands to pick up the food and munched on it happily.

The Xscape singer said she is over the moon to see her baby girl doing things on her own.

‘She do not want you to feed her. My independent girl #PHD @heiressdharris my Sunshine for real!! #Lucky7 #Toots #Heir’ the proud mother captioned the footage that quickly became viral.

Tiny’s fans had only word of praise for the T.I.’s wife for making Heiress feel like an independent girl instead of babying her and attending to her every need.

Another complimented her on how beautiful her little girl is.

Other followers noticed how beautiful the little girl is and how on point her outfit was, while some said she look a lot like her daddy T.I.

We are not surprised Tiny looked so happy in the video.

According to some rumors, she and T.I. are back together.

One source close to the family revealed that T.I. is doing his best to be a good husband and father these days but Tiny is still a bit worried that he will soon go back to his old ways.

But despite the doubts, Tiny would rather give him another chance because she really wants their relationship to work.

Besides, the children are so much happier now that their father is back.

The woman is not stupid though and she has made it very clear that if T.I. stars cheating again she will dump him in a heartbeat.

This is his last chance and all those close to the family hope he will not ruin it.