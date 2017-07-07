T.I. And Tiny Guarded By Extreme Security With Assault Riffles At Detroit Club Amid Claims The Rapper Paid Blac Chyna For A Threesome

T.I. and Tiny decided to have some fume fun and went for a night out – but not without the proper security! The rapper and his wife were guarded by bulletproof vests-wearing and heavy rifles-wielding guards during their club appearance in Detroit.

Fortunately for them, there was no problem with the security team flashing their heavy duty artillery in public because Michigan is an open carry state.

The pair were in town for Tiny’s performance with Xscape.

The reunion concert came a little before claims the couple indulged in threesomes with Blac Chyna started going around.

The paparazzi did not hesitate to take a lot of pictures of the scary guards as Tiny, and her man completed their promotional appearance at Touch Lounge.

In addition, it looks like their three kids also joined their parents for the event.

Aside from the children they have together, they also have four more kids from previous relationships between them.

The pictures of Tiny and T.I. hanging together at the club were taken before Rob Kardashian took to social media to claim that his baby mama Blac Chyna was involved in a threesome with the couple.

The Kardashian claimed T.I. paid Chyna to have intercourse with him and his wife and shamed her for allegedly cheating on him for months with different men.

‘Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him,’ tweeted Rob.

What do you think of the extreme security? Do you think it’s too much or is it better to be safe than sorry?