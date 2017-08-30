T.I. And Tiny Drama Made Bernice Burgos A Global Star With London Gigs Now

Hello, beautiful! Bernice Burgos is busy getting her coins in London.

The Tiny and T.I. drama has made Miss Burgos a bonified celebrity who gets paid thousands to appear in clubs and music videos.

She is the face/body of multiple clothing and lingerie brands.

The video vixen is so popular that she is set to star in her own reality series.

Over the weekend, while Tiny was dodging questions about cheating allegations with her business partner, Master P, Burgos was having a ball in England.

The mother of two had a hosting gig in the UK, and she turned heads.

The exercising fanatic wore a glittery rose gold backless dress that left little to the imagination.

Drake’s former fling also debuted a new hairstyle – she is now sporting curls.

Her fans loved the new look and daring dress and many rushed to let her know it. One asked her to come back to the United States.

The person wrote: “Omg, when you coming back. Beautiful is an understatement!! You are simply gorgeous !!! Beyond it.”

Another said: “BB – Bad & Boujee plus a sexy smile and that shimmering dress is giving me life!”

A third commenter claimed: “So beautiful, love your hair. My dream girl. TIP had you and let you go, why?”

Comment a ❤️ if you love this picture… #london ☎️🇬🇧 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

To answer the fan’s question, Tiny is the one who made T.I. dump Burgos.

Burgos recently addressed her fight with Tiny by stating: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that,’”

A source close to Tiny stepped out to say that she wants the side chick to keep her name out of her mouth.

Loved this dress from @fashionnova✨@freezeframeinfo 📸 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

The insider shared: “After listening to Bernice’s latest interview, Tiny does not believe a word out of Bernice’s mouth. Tiny is upset and angry that Bernice is still talking about her and her family and wishes Bernice would just leave us alone. Tiny is tired of Bernice’s lies about T.I. and does not believe a word out of her mouth. Tiny is making it clear to anyone that is listening, she wants Bernice to just stay away from T.I. and their family.”

Burgos seems to have moved on with her life and is busy building an empire.