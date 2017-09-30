T.I. And Tiny Are Trying To Make A Baby After The Reconciliation

Baby Heiress is apparently going to be a big sister, soon. T.I. and Tiny are reportedly trying to get pregnant, and fans of the couple are delighted by the news.

It has been a few months since the power couple decided to reconcile and save their seven-year marriage.

The artists have been together for a total of 17 years and have been able to raise a clan composed of seven children together.

Tiny and the rapper have three kids and four from previous relationships.

People, who used to follow the reality series — T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle — know that the Harris clan does a beautiful job with this complicated thing called a blended family.

Fans also know that Tiny is a proud mama bear who is very present in all of her children’s lives.

Had to stop by one of my favorite kid's clothing stores in LA @kitrosslosangeles Thanks for taking care of me Moses. Looking at my Sunshine @heiressdharris pose lol 🙏🏽👑💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Baby Heiress was a preemie and the Harris family through love and prayer are now watching her thrive and be the main star in the clan.

T.I. cannot stop professing his love for his baby girl and Tiny travels all over the world with her.

Which is why it is not that surprising that the lovers are trying for pregnancy number 4.

A family friend claimed they hope to expand the family to seal the reconciliation deal.

The tipster claimed: “T.I. is feeling Tiny’s sexy curves, so he gave her his credit card and told her to go on a shopping spree for new lingerie.”

After watching countless videos of Bernice Burgos twerking, Tiny has been inspired to show similar moves to her husband.

The snitch went on to say: “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body.’ While her friends were telling her to get sexy for revenge, her plan was just the opposite. She wanted to lock in T.I. again, and thanks to all her body makeover it worked. She is feeling hotter than ever, and her sex life with T.I. is super juicy. It is better than ever! Tiny has been rocking the new lingerie, and they have been having more fun together than ever. But what T.I. finds most sexy about Tiny what a great mother she is.”

Like R. Kelly would say T.I. is going half on a baby and is doing all he can to get his wife pregnant.

The pal shared: “He is trying to get Tiny pregnant again to seal the deal. He loves his family and wants as many kids as possible. He is far from over with being a father, and thinks Tiny is a sexy MILF.”

Fans are thrilled by the recent developments.

One said: “You all make me cry TI and Tiny.”

Another stated: “She’s pregnant. They announced it on FB.”

Do you think Tiny is already pregnant?