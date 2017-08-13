FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tiny Are ‘Committed’ To Saving Their Marriage After Bernice Burgos Allegations – Will It Be Open?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/13/2017
Tiny And T.I. Saving Marriage After DramaCredit: Instagram

It appears that Tiny and her husband, T.I., have finally decided to save their marriage, now, will it be open or not?

This is an entirely different debate.

In late 2016, the hip-hop couple went their separate ways after six years of marital bliss.

The mother of four filed for divorce amid rumors she was going through a “Lemonade” moment in her life.

Various tabloids claimed that the successful rapper had several side chicks including the famous or infamous Bernice Burgos.

However, as the months went by, Tiny had a change of heart, and she reached out to the man who has been by her side for the past 17 years.

It was not easy, but according to an insider, thanks to the grace of God, Tiny has made it back from the hellish situation T.I. had put her through.

The same source claimed the trips to Saint Lucia and the Bahamas did do wonders for the lovebirds and their beautiful children.

Upon their return to Atlanta, Georgia, T.I. uttered the words Tiny had been hoping to hear for the past months – he wants to commit to her.

A source close to Tiny and T.I., told a well-known media outlet: “Right now T.I. is saying all the right things, and he says he’s committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it’s questionable how long he’ll be able to maintain the good husband act. Tiny is taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they are together.”

The insider went on to explain that does not mean the MC is off the hook.

Tiny is watching his every move, and if he slips, she is leaving the marital home again.

The person had the following to add on the matter: “But, Tiny is not delusional, and she is no fool, she is made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again, then he is out the door. This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone is hoping that T.I. is genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.”

Another source added that while the separation was painful, it was necessary because the couple now has their priority straight.

The insider shared: “In some ways, this breakup was really good for them; it put the spark back in the relationship. They are back to having date nights and romance; Tip has been wooing Tiny all over again.”

Do you think the storm is over for the couple?

Pibb
08/14/2017 at 6:37 pm
Reply

Both of you just keep it real, stay together , keep what’s going on with yall out of the media.


SHENIKA MCRAE
08/14/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

I don’t think so, cause he aint gonna change, no matter what. He is a HO, HE MY BOY THOUGH, THROUGH IT ALL, THAT’S ALL BIGNESS, N BEFORE HE START THIS BS AGAIN, IM JUST COMMENTING, IM NOT EVEN WITH HIM N FOLKS BEEN COMING UP TO ME BEING DUMB AS HELL,BUT CONGRATULATIONS,(tiny) watch who you hang round.


    Nail
    08/14/2017 at 9:10 pm
    Reply

    Girl stop hating on tiny and her man. All men hoes. Watch your man don’t worry about hers.

Classie Green
08/14/2017 at 3:04 am
Reply

I am 63 years young. I love Tiny. She is a real woman. She’s all about family and being faithful in the relationship. We need more real women like her. Ti needs to stay a real man. In the end when you hit my age only the real will survive and be happy.


Lemon49
08/13/2017 at 11:21 pm
Reply

DAM TINY IF I WAS YOU I WANT LET NO WOMEN HAVE THE BEST OF ME IF YOU BACK WITH T.I. LEAVE BERNICE ALONE ON REASON YOU GOT HIM BACK BECAUSE YOU HAVE A OPEN RELATIONSHIP SO YOU THE DAM FOOL BERNICE DIDN’T BREAK Y’ALL UP THE ONE YOU HIRED WHY YOU NOW TALKING ABOUT HER AND WHY YOU SO MAD BECAUSE T.I. WANT A SEXY YOUNG WOMAN LIKE BERNICE YOU SAY YOU GOT HIM SO THE WORLD DON’T CARE


