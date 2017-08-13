T.I. And Tiny Are ‘Committed’ To Saving Their Marriage After Bernice Burgos Allegations – Will It Be Open?

It appears that Tiny and her husband, T.I., have finally decided to save their marriage, now, will it be open or not?

This is an entirely different debate.

In late 2016, the hip-hop couple went their separate ways after six years of marital bliss.

The mother of four filed for divorce amid rumors she was going through a “Lemonade” moment in her life.

Various tabloids claimed that the successful rapper had several side chicks including the famous or infamous Bernice Burgos.

However, as the months went by, Tiny had a change of heart, and she reached out to the man who has been by her side for the past 17 years.

It was not easy, but according to an insider, thanks to the grace of God, Tiny has made it back from the hellish situation T.I. had put her through.

The same source claimed the trips to Saint Lucia and the Bahamas did do wonders for the lovebirds and their beautiful children.

Upon their return to Atlanta, Georgia, T.I. uttered the words Tiny had been hoping to hear for the past months – he wants to commit to her.

A source close to Tiny and T.I., told a well-known media outlet: “Right now T.I. is saying all the right things, and he says he’s committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it’s questionable how long he’ll be able to maintain the good husband act. Tiny is taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they are together.”

The insider went on to explain that does not mean the MC is off the hook.

Tiny is watching his every move, and if he slips, she is leaving the marital home again.

The person had the following to add on the matter: “But, Tiny is not delusional, and she is no fool, she is made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again, then he is out the door. This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone is hoping that T.I. is genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.”

Another source added that while the separation was painful, it was necessary because the couple now has their priority straight.

The insider shared: “In some ways, this breakup was really good for them; it put the spark back in the relationship. They are back to having date nights and romance; Tip has been wooing Tiny all over again.”

Do you think the storm is over for the couple?