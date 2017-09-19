T.I. And Tiny Are Back On — Music Stars Share Kiss At 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors — Pictures Go Viral

Get a room! T.I. and Tiny could not keep their hands off each other and even shared a kiss on the red carpet of the The 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors, which was dubbed “The 90’s Game Changers”.

So much for those divorce rumors. Sunday night, the stars of the music world including Fat Joe, Timbaland, Jermain Dupri, Da Brat, Kandi Burruss, Mariah Carey, Lil Kim, and Remy Ma were present in Brooklyn, New York to take part in some amazing performances.

The uber-talented queen Missy Elliott opened the show, director Hype Williams and Martin Lawrence were honored at the event.

Tiny owned the red carpet in a tight white dress that featured sheer panels on the sides.

With Wendy Williams shading her figure, Tiny decided to double down by wearing a dress that showed off her impressive surgically-enhanced butt.

The rapper rushed to Tiny’s side and gave her several hugs before kissing her.

A source close to the MC said he thought his wife looked amazing and could not resist.

The person said: “He thought Tiny looked so sexy in her outfits and made it a point to let everyone know it.”

An eyewitnessed explained how T.I. quickly walked to Tiny to steal the kiss that went viral.

The individual shared: “TIP was enamored with Tiny at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors. They walked the carpet separately because Tiny was appearing with her group Xscape and was set to perform, but as soon as TIP saw his wife he made a b-line for her so he could hug and kiss her.”

A very good friend of the couple said they are back together and are even living under the same roof after the divorce drama.

The snitch shared: “TIP saw just how much love and praise Tiny was getting from everyone for her sexy body and couldn’t help himself but grab Tiny tightly by the waist and pull her in for a cute kiss. He wanted to show her off almost like his trophy wife. Tiny worked hard on her body to lure TIP back to her, and it looked like she succeeded because they were PDA’ing all night. He could not get enough of her as the sat together during the show.”

The pal added: “T.I. & Tiny are happy again thanks to a lot of forgiveness, love, therapy, and a deep sense of loyalty from both of them.”

Fans are thrilled the lovebirds have found each other on the wings of love again.