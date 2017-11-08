T.I. And The Kids Are There To Support Tiny As Xscape Is Honored With Its Own Day In Atlanta!

Her rapper husband T.I. was there to support Tiny on her big day! The performer jumped into his fancy suit and put on a tie to look presentable when his wife, as well as the rest of the Xscape ladies, were given their own day in the city of Atlanta!

In fact, the entire family, (including their kids – Heiress, Major, and King,) was in attendance, and they looked terrific as they cheered on Tiny, Kandi, Tamika, and LaTocha when they were given the key to the ATL.

As fans of the power couple definitely remember, Tiny filed for divorce back in December, but after a few months of being broken up, she and Tip started taking the necessary steps towards reconciliation.

Their relationship is still pretty ambiguous and so not that stable for now, but one thing is sure – there is a lot of love there, and the two are still trying their best to stay a family.

If everything fails, however, we can rely on Tiny and T.I. to be good co-parents if nothing else.

Tip and Tameka tied the knot back in 2010 and are parents to no less than seven kids between them.

We are glad that they are still fighting for it and actually making it work, judging by the support they’ve been showing each other lately.

Do you think that T.I. and Tiny Harris will end up together?