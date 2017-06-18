T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Split Will Be Explored On Centric’s ‘BEING’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and rapper T.I.’s divorce and family drama will be covered on Centric in July where the singer will make an appearance and finally speak her truth.

The petite star of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” along with many well-known female celebrities including CeCe Winans, Tracey Edmonds, and Chante Moore sat down on “BEING.”

In a preview of the episode, Tiny got raw and emotional as she opened up for the very first time on television about her decision to file for divorce in late 2016.

The member of the multi-platinum R&B vocal group Xscape decided to end her 6-year marriage after rumors claimed that her spouse was cheating on her with Bernice Burgos.

On the episode entitled “BEING: Tameka ‘Tiny, Cottle,” the “My Little Secret” and “Am I Dreamin'” artist can be seen walking around a beautiful lake in Atlanta.

Tiny looked at the camera and said the split has been devastating to her because “all of a sudden, everyone knows everything about my life.”

She added: “It is hard because of the media, cause of all the stuff that is now out there.”

The reality star went on to say she regrets giving so much love and energy to a man who called their 17-year romance a distraction.

The songwriter confessed: “It lost myself because I gave up so much to this relationship.”

Tiny concluded by saying she is a warrior and a survivor and added: “No matter how many times I was down, I found a way to get back up.”

The end of the marriage has been playing out on social media like a soap opera. The last time the “Do You Want To?” and “Love’s a Funny Thing” artist spoke about her estranged husband she said they were back on.

She stated: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off.We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She added: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love the.I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

“BEING: Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle” will air on Saturday, July 15th at 10 pm ET/PT, will you be watching?