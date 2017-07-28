T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Share Family Vacation Photos Amid Open Marriage Rumors

Amid open marriage and cheating rumors, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have decided to show some unity in a series of sweet pictures from the Bahamas.

Straight from their romantic gateway in Saint Lucia, the estranged couple has traveled to the beautiful archipelago with all of their children.

Tiny shared a handful of photos where she is in a pool with Zonnique, baby Heiress, Domani, Messiah, King, Major, and Deyjah.

While the entire family looked amazing in their wetsuits and bikinis, Heiress was clearly the winner of the summer fashion face-off with her sweet smile and killer aviator shades.

The cute baby girl appeared to be having a blast learning how to swim and enjoying walks with her parents on the tropical island.

My crew😍#FamilyFirst #FamilyHustle #HarrisFamilyVacation #AtlantisBahamas 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

According to the Instagram posts, the musicians are spending their vacation at Atlantis Paradise Island.

A family friend has come out to say that despite the perfect family portrait, T.I. is still refusing to cancel the divorce.

The exes have not been able to work on their marriage, and it is more likely than not that they will split.

The pal told a well-known publication: “T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in, and they are still a broken family which has her crushed. Tiny can’t help but lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.”

Another source has come forward to say that T.I. has asked his partner of 17 years to join him in an open marriage.

The person with knowledge of the situation explained: “T.I. still loves Tiny, and he says he always will, but he just can’t stay faithful to her. There are so many hot women out there, and they are always throwing themselves at Tip, and he just can’t resist. If Tiny was down with an open marriage, where they could see other people, or well, if Tip could see other people, then he would not want a divorce.”

Harris Family Vacation…🙏🏽👑🙌🏽💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

The snitch went on to say that Tiny wants to stay with the rapper, but she is not sold on the idea of sharing him with other women.

The source confessed: “But that is not Tiny’s scene. If she is married to someone, then she expects them not to run around on her. Faithfulness has always been an issue between them. Tip just doesn’t believe in monogamy. As far as he is concerned, sleeping around doesn’t mean that he loves Tiny any the less, it is just sex, whereas his feelings towards her are so much deeper.”

Advertisement

Should Tiny accept the fact that her husband no longer believes in monogamy?