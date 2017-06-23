FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reunited – Rapper Is Now Shading Bernice Burgos – She Is Not Worth The Headache, He Claims

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/23/2017
T.I. Goes After Bernice BurgosCredit: The Jasmine Brand

Is T.I. bashing Bernice Burgos on social media after getting back with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris? It certainly seems so. Let us look at the evidence.

Last week, it was reported that the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star got into a big fight with Burgos where he made it clear that she was nothing more that a side chick.

Fed up of being second best, Miss Burgos split from the famous artist.

She started flirting with Chris Brown and Meek Mill and took the decision to throw subliminal shade at her ex on social media.

In a post, the heartbroken video vixen took a shot at T.I. She wrote: “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?”

The mother of two, who is rumored to still be in love with the married man, went on to add: “Whether it is a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…”

A source claimed that Burgos was devasted after she learned that T.I. was possibly having another child with Tiny which is why she started bashing him on social media.

The source said: “He totally lied to her and she is not taking it well.Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

The spy said to get under T.I.’s skin she started flirting with a younger and hotter version of the rapper – controversial R&B singer Chris Brown.

She also started hitting the clubs more with her scantily-clad female friends where she spent hundreds of dollars on exotic dancers.

T.I., who is famous for hit songs, movies, and entertaining reality series, is also well-known on social media for his subliminal shading.

There are “investigators” on social media who follow the moves of many celebrities on the Web.

Yesterday, one caught T.I. liking a post that read: “P*ssy ain’t worth the bullsh*t it comes along with, most of the time.”

He added a comment that said: “#bigolefacts.”

Despite all the bickering between Burgos and T.I., the model would take him back in a blink of an eye.

The insider went on to say: “As much as she pretends otherwise, Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, she is still crazy about him. His respect towards Tiny drives Bernice insane with jealousy. Sure, Tiny is his baby momma, but she is total drama, and, as far as Bernice is concerned, she is not even that hot — Bernice believes she is way hotter.”

What are your thoughts on the latest episode of the Tiny and T.I. drama?

Kathleen Cloyd
06/23/2017 at 5:29 am
I love Tiny always


