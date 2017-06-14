T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Put Pregnancy Rumors To Rest With One Video – Xscape Singer Stuns In Yellow Dress With New Hairdo

Bernice Burgos has nothing on T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who dazzled in a tight yellow dress to prove to the world that she is not pregnant.

Tiny also debuted a new hairdo and her workout plan for the summer.

On Monday, Tiny posted a burning hot video on social media where she showed off what she called her birthday body.

The petite singer, who will turn 42 on July 14, explained that she has been working out with a trainer to look her best.

She has been lifting weights, doing cardio, hiking and doing a lot of kickboxing. The workout has paid off, and Tiny looks amazing.

The Xscape singer posted a clip where she is seen strolling in a mall, and it will certainly make T.I. think twice before going back to Burgos.

In the video, Tiny is sporting a bright yellow dress that hugs her curves. She sashayed like she was on a catwalk to reveal her flat stomach and toned assets.

Tiny also debuted a fabulous hairstyle. The reality star is now sporting blonde and black braids – and she looks gorgeous.

Spreading love on this beautiful day! Day 1 with @iamthekingoffitness going in..Beast mode! Birthday coming.. July Baby ♋️Gang!! 7/14👑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

According to several sources, during their so-called break, T.I. had a tough time accepting the fact that Tiny would date another man. It is one the reasons he ran back to her.

A tipster said: “Tiny and T.I. talk whenever he calls to speak with the boys. TIP usually tries to engage Tiny in conversation, but she keeps it pretty short most of the time. She really wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want to get dragged back into Tip’s drama — she is over that and keen to build a future on her own.”

The person added: “The crazier it drives Tip. He likes to know he can get back with Tiny anytime, that he can click his fingers and she will come running. Tip cannot stand the thought of Tiny moving on and making a life without him, and if he even thinks about her with another man it drives him insane. It is fine for him to sleep with other people, but as far as he is concerned, that is a real no-no for Tiny.”

Sorry..Day 2 with my trainer @iamthekingoffitness working on my birthday body. July baby 7/14 ♋️season coming 🙏🏽👑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Last week, Tiny confirmed that her husband had kicked Burgos to the curb and they are back on.

She said: “Some weeks are on, some weeks are off. We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

