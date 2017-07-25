FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa nene leakes robert kardashian tamron hall kanye west Eniko Parrish jenelle evans joseline hernandez Jasmine Washington kim kardashian drake kourtney kardashian meek mill beyonce t.i. briana dejesus chrissy teigen abby lee miller amber rose kenya moore la la anthony blac chyna bella thorne
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Might Avoid A Divorce If She Agrees To An Open Marriage

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/25/2017
50
77.8K Views
25


T.I. Tiny Agree To An Open MarriageCredit: Instagram

Divorce or open marriage are the options that T.I. has presented to Tameka “Tiny” Harris and she is not ready to accept either of them.

Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016 after reports surfaced claiming that the rapper was sleeping around with Bernice Burgos.

The Xscape singer has since regretted the decision and tried to rekindle the flames of love in vain.

All signs point to T.I. being in another place in his life where he wants to party with young and beautiful women.

Despite his midlife crisis, the rapper never stopped showering the mother of his children with love and affection.

T.I. has come to the conclusion that he wants his cake and eat it too – he wants Tiny and the side chicks. His solution – an open marriage.

A source close to the musician and actor said: “T.I. still loves Tiny, and he says he always will, but he just can’t stay faithful to her. There are so many hot women out there, and they’re always throwing themselves at Tip, and he just can’t resist. If Tiny was down with an open marriage, where they could see other people, or well, if Tip could see other people, then he would not want a divorce.”

The same person claimed Tiny is not ready for such a drastic move in her life.

The insider shared: “But that is not Tiny’s scene. If she is married to someone, then she expects them not to run around on her. Faithfulness has always been an issue between them. Tip just doesn’t believe in monogamy. As far as he is concerned, sleeping around doesn’t mean that he loves Tiny any the less, it is just sex, whereas his feelings towards her are so much deeper.”

The family friend said Tiny is feeling down and used after her birthday trip to Saint Lucia.

She gave her husband her all hoping he would call off the divorce and now he is “throwing this [email protected] at her face.”

The spy went on to reveal: “Tiny is feeling terrible after returning from her romantic birthday celebration. Tip surprised her while she was in St. Lucia and it was the hottest night they have had together in a long time. They even had sex on the beach, in front of her bungalow by the water.”

The person concluded by: “After their incredible connection in paradise, Tiny thought for sure things would change once they got home but she is sorely mistaken. T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in, and they are still a broken family which has her crushed. After all his sweet birthday messages and the romantic getaway they shared, Tiny can’t help but lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.”

Advertisement

Should Tiny agree to the open marriage idea or get a divorce?

Post Views: 77,789

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Might Have Shaded Bernice Burgos In Defense Of T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris
07/24/2017
T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris Are A Source Of Inspiration For Kirk And Rasheeda Frost
07/23/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Defends Daughter Zonnique Pullins After Troll Slams Her Video Amid Damian Swann Cheating Allegations
07/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
50 Comments

Deborah Jackson
07/26/2017 at 11:36 am
Reply

If this is true, I’d have to say good bye to my husband. I’ll never be second best. And I don’t share. He’d have to respect me more than that. Smdh.


    Deborah Jackson
    07/26/2017 at 11:39 am
    Reply

    Your better than that Tiny

JANICE
07/26/2017 at 11:19 am
Reply

Tiny, I love you and T.I. together, but please don’t lower your standards for him…do not let him give you an option like that…you are not a toy and he is not a God to think he can throw commands out like that and basically saying indirectly take it or leave it….Tiny leave that and move on, let him see that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side…God has a much better plan for you and you need to allow and trust God to take you to where he wants you to be…dont never let Satan have you thinking you can’t make it without Tip, yes you can because God is greater than tip, you just have to trust God….but at the end of the day, it’s your decisions…BE BLESSED


Shabaka
07/26/2017 at 10:31 am
Reply

These black women need to stop putting blond in their hair even the light skin ones.

Excuse me sisters you all look unintelligent and nutty.


    Veronica Johnson
    07/26/2017 at 1:22 pm
    Reply

    That was racist

DIANNJG7
07/26/2017 at 10:17 am
Reply

Tell him NO!! AS a young beautiful woman she can move on with her life. She has children to raise. As a mother she needs to set an example for her daughters and sons how a man should treat his wife or women in general; with RESPECT. Let TI run his race and Tiny run her’s. He will be back. She may or may not be available
But no wondering who he is with or where he is at. Let him worry about her. Besides who wants to be taking HIV tests every month!


Lori Ann
07/26/2017 at 9:22 am
Reply

Maybe we should consider this from the standpoint of what does our Lord think 💭 Some one ☝️ has spoken of the great “Society of Encouragers” who do so much to help encourage and uplift the footsore and weary in the pathway of life. It is not a great society so far as members are concerned, but it is a great society from the Lord’s standpoint and from the standpoint of all who who have been helped and encouraged by it. Mary, who poured the perfumed oil from the spikenard and anointed Jesus might have been said to be a prominent member in this society of encouragers! We may well imagine that as our dear Redeemer was thinking 💭 of the severe trials, including the cross, of the week already begun, Mary’s manifestation of love and devotion would come to him as special encouragement and refreshment of spirit. So few seemed to understand him! Even his disciples did not appreciate the situation. Here was one who at least loved him, had confidence in him. No doubt it gave him courage for the remaining days of his journey.
We must remember the marital relationship was given with a promise and a vow before witnesses and God….


Dawn Ross-Jackson
07/26/2017 at 8:03 am
Reply

MY heart goes out to Tiny. Always know you deserve the best n if Ti wants to f….other women, protect you…You see what Ushers done, n now people are suffering….Tiny deserves her smile n her safety.


RocaMic
07/26/2017 at 8:00 am
Reply

Shame on u Tip… Tiny itz time to let go… every woman wants to b treated like the only woman anything other than that…itz a wrap! Let him 4ever miss tha good thang!!


Low johnson
07/26/2017 at 7:52 am
Reply

Let’s not forget she sobbed on floyds knob


T Perkins
07/26/2017 at 7:46 am
Reply

Shame on Tip…what a beautiful family…I say 2 Tiny…only U know when U r sick & tired of being sick & tired..all on U..when ur done nobody will have 2 give their opinions..U will b done..U r the prize girl…


Brownsugarhouston
07/26/2017 at 7:33 am
Reply

If he have to ask you for an open marriage, you need to Divorce his butt quick. When you are married it should be you and ONLY you. Run for the hills you will find someone that will cherish you, your children, and as well of marriage. God put two people together not three or side chicks.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *