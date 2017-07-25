FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Might Avoid A Divorce If She Agrees To An Open Marriage

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/25/2017
T.I. Tiny Agree To An Open MarriageCredit: Instagram

Divorce or open marriage are the options that T.I. has presented to Tameka “Tiny” Harris and she is not ready to accept either of them.

Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016 after reports surfaced claiming that the rapper was sleeping around with Bernice Burgos.

The Xscape singer has since regretted the decision and tried to rekindle the flames of love in vain.

All signs point to T.I. being in another place in his life where he wants to party with young and beautiful women.

Despite his midlife crisis, the rapper never stopped showering the mother of his children with love and affection.

T.I. has come to the conclusion that he wants his cake and eat it too – he wants Tiny and the side chicks. His solution – an open marriage.

A source close to the musician and actor said: “T.I. still loves Tiny, and he says he always will, but he just can’t stay faithful to her. There are so many hot women out there, and they’re always throwing themselves at Tip, and he just can’t resist. If Tiny was down with an open marriage, where they could see other people, or well, if Tip could see other people, then he would not want a divorce.”

The same person claimed Tiny is not ready for such a drastic move in her life.

The insider shared: “But that is not Tiny’s scene. If she is married to someone, then she expects them not to run around on her. Faithfulness has always been an issue between them. Tip just doesn’t believe in monogamy. As far as he is concerned, sleeping around doesn’t mean that he loves Tiny any the less, it is just sex, whereas his feelings towards her are so much deeper.”

The family friend said Tiny is feeling down and used after her birthday trip to Saint Lucia.

She gave her husband her all hoping he would call off the divorce and now he is “throwing this [email protected] at her face.”

The spy went on to reveal: “Tiny is feeling terrible after returning from her romantic birthday celebration. Tip surprised her while she was in St. Lucia and it was the hottest night they have had together in a long time. They even had sex on the beach, in front of her bungalow by the water.”

The person concluded by: “After their incredible connection in paradise, Tiny thought for sure things would change once they got home but she is sorely mistaken. T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in, and they are still a broken family which has her crushed. After all his sweet birthday messages and the romantic getaway they shared, Tiny can’t help but lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.”

Should Tiny agree to the open marriage idea or get a divorce?

