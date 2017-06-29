T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Make It Work Amid Xscape Return As She Stuns In Tight Pink Dress

Artist Tameka “Tiny” Harris is getting some love from T.I. after Xscape’s incredible performance at the 2017 BET Awards.

Another reason, T.I. might be showing support, seeing Tiny in that tight pink dress that she wore after the soirée.

Over the weekend, fans were overjoyed as Tiny, Kandi Burruss, LaToucha and Tamika Scott brought down the house with a medley of some of their biggest hits.

After more than a decade apart, the divas took the stage and belted out “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To?” as the audience danced and sang along.

While the rapper was not present at the event in Los Angeles, he was there in spirit.

The Wright Slay 😍 Thanks @majorgirl 😘😘😘#TheWrightlook #thewrightlip A post shared by Latasha Wright💄 (@latashawright) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

An insider said T.I. is beaming with pride over his wife’s big comeback.

While they may have their ups and downs as a couple, he never doubted her as an artist, a songwriter, and performer.

The tipster said he is very proud of Tiny and added: “T.I. is being incredibly supportive of Tiny‘s comeback. He has planned an upcoming break in his tour so that he can look after the kids while she performs at Essence Fest this weekend. Then they are planning a big family celebration for the 4th of July.”

Tiny is about to be a very busy lady in the next few months, Xscape is set to launch a new reality show on Bravo airing this fall.

Burruss had the following to say about the band getting back together: “We realized continuing our legacy was bigger and more important than any problems we went through. As adults and as businesswomen, we just put everything to the side to pick up the pieces and said we were gonna do this, do it right, do it for ourselves and for our families.”

Looking like real 💰💰💰 in this @fashionnova dress 👑 my niece @_beautifulrose jack of many trades on my hair @latashawright the Wright look #Cancer💩 ♋️ A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

The talented quartet will also be performing at Essence Festival (June 29 – July 2) at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The singers are plotting a reunion tour that will zig-zag across America and are working on new songs that will be featured in their upcoming biopic that will be out in 2018 – which will mark the 25th anniversary of their first single “Just Kickin’ It.”

Fans are poking fun at T.I. by saying, of course, he had to shower Tiny with love and praises after seeing the new stunning pictures she shared on Instagram.

The mother of four turned heads and had male fans drooling in a light pink bustier dress that revealed her envious curves.