T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Kill Divorce And Cheating Rumors With Cute Kiss In New Video

A video has surfaced showing T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris in bed with their children. Does that mean they are calling off their divorce?

Last night, the rapper was on Instagram Live where he decided to share a bit of his private life with his followers.

The clip started in a very innocent manner, the artist in a large bed surrounded by his beautiful children who were watching television and goofing around.

Little Heiress was seen drinking a bottle of milk as she crawled up and down on her brothers.

The cute baby eventually joined her father for a hug and attempted to take the phone away from him.

Despite baby Heiress being the cutest ever, what grabbed headlines is the fact that Tiny made an appearance to give her estranged husband a kiss. Wait, what?

How could I not feel…Blessed & Highly Favored…with all of this @heiressdharris @majorpharris @the_next_king10 Feeling like a great Friday already 🙏🏽👑💁🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:45am PST

T.I. appeared to be surprised by Tiny’s gesture and jokingly asked: “Who else you been kissing though?” Tiny replied, “nobody!”

The former Pimp Squad Click (P$C) member continued to tease his wife by asking: “You do not live here anymore? What you been doing?”

Tiny gave the perfect answer: “I do live here.”

It appears that despite all the cheating allegations, the duo has decided to save their 17-year romance.

Tiny filmed an appearance on “BEING” where she said the separation has been devastating to her because “all of a sudden, everyone knows everything about my life.”

The petite diva went on to say: “It is hard because of the media, cause of all the stuff that is now out there. It lost myself because I gave up so much to this relationship.”

Not too long ago, Tiny sat down with a well-known publication and confessed that she was back on with her spouse.

She explained: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off.We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She added: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love the.I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

Are you happy that T.I. and Tiny are back together? Will they call off the divorce?