T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Get Dragged In Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Mess – Rapper Reacts With Cool Meme

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have found themselves in the middle of a new major Internet drama after Rob Kardashian claimed that the rapper paid Blac Chyna for a threesome with his estranged wife.

After spending weeks dodging headlines over cheating allegations involving video vixen and model Bernice Burgos, the “No Mediocre” is now being accused of paying for sex.

This is not a good look for a man who has spent a big part of his career boasting about his manhood and selling himself as a ladies man.

Kardashian started the day by putting his baby mama on blast via social media for reportedly cheating with a bunch of men.

The sock designer went as far as posting racy photos of Chyna to prove his point.

The drama broke the Internet, and many celebrities felt compelled to share their thoughts on what was happening.

T.I., who should have known that he was on shaky ground when it comes to Chyna, decided to give his opinion on Instagram.

The father of six wrote: “Why bring ya business to IG tho?” T.I. asked in a comment on one of Rob’s posts. “Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the suck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & more on…u got no moves bro.”

It did not take long for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to react, and he decided to put it all out there with zero mercy.

And duckin these ducks. A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

He responded: “Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” he captioned a screenshot of T.I.’s involvement in his Blac Chyna rant. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

Advertisement

T.I., who was probably feeling like he could not win on this one, hit back with a meme about being a gentleman with a great ability to dodge BS.