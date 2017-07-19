T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Drama No Longer An Issue For Bernice Burgos As She Parties With Porsha Williams And Cardi B

Bernice Burgos has put all the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris drama behind her and she is busy collecting her coins.

Miss Burgos is getting paid to party with Porsha Williams and Cardi B.

Over the weekend, the video vixen shared a photo where she is wearing a white playsuit that certainly made her die-hard fans drool.

The mother of two looked stunning in the playsuit that featured a plunging neckline, and therefore, revealed some serious cleavage.

To complete the look, T.I.’s alleged side chick opted for a high ponytail and two Cartier Love bracelets.

In the caption section, Burgos explained that she wore the outfit to host an all-white party in Detroit, Michigan.

Hey cuties @iamcardib & @realberniceburgos 😍 #Host A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

She wrote: “All white looking like mik, thank you to my beautiful ladies MUA, Last night had a great time at the annual White Party! Detroit, you guys, always show so much love.”

One fan, who loved the attire and Burgos’ amazing body, said: “Simple n beautiful get it, girl.”

Another added: “Still never see beauty like u..looking better than a cold bowl of cinnamon toast crunch BB.That skin looks radiant.”

For months, rumors have been flying around claiming that Burgos was the one causing T.I. and Tiny’s divorce.

It was claimed that the rapper spent thousands of dollars on the Instagram model after becoming obsessed with her stunning body.

T.I. bought the mother of two a luxury car, sent her on exotic trips, and even invited her to his tour.

All white looking like milk✨🍫 😊thank you to my beautiful ladies MUA: @daylay.twanae and Hair: @_aubreynicole #berniceburgos A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

After weeks of fighting with Tiny on social media, Burgos came clean and said it was just a misunderstanding. On the networking channels, she explained that she was not a homewrecker.

Burgos wrote: “This is 2017. Ain’t nobody gonna be waiting for pu$$y and waiting to f$ck just because I am getting separated. That is not true. Ain’t nobody breaking no happy home. Ain’t no none of that. That is none of my business. I am there for him. He is a boss, and I am a boss.”

She added: “That home had BEEN broken. And I have NEVER dealt with a married man in my life… Technically when a person files for divorce it is saying they are moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed… NEVER have I ever been passed around.”

Ready for this white party🎉 Song: Love Galore- Sza #berniceburgos A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

In a recent interview with a popular website, she explained: “There was no relationship there. It was all just a misunderstanding. There was never anything to make right with T.I.’s wife. I do not know her very well.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ outfit? Do you think T.I. is over Burgos?