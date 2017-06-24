T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Create More Drama Around The ‘Kiss’ And A Photo On Social Media

After kissing, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are back on social media throwing shade at each other over a cute picture and a song.

For Father’s Day, the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” shared a lovey-dovey video where they were seen spending quality time with their children.

T.I. was surrounded by his children – Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and one-year-old Heiress Diana – who were playing games and watching television.

#Tbt Me at 3 I had the best tan when I was little cause I lived at a pool & Myrtle Beach & Jekyll Island.. #WaterBaby #CancerSeason 👑♋️ A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Things got really interesting thanks to Tiny who made a brief yet memorable appearance. The mother of four showed up, planted a kiss on her husband, and attempted to leave, but a silly exchange took place.

The Atlanta-based rapper turned to his wife and wanted to know where have her lips been.

He asked: “Who else you been kissing though?” Tiny was quick to reply by “nobody!”

T.I. continued to interrogate the mother of his children.

He went on to ask: “You do not live here anymore? What you been doing?” And she responded, “I do live here.”

So In Love 💜 @heiressdharris snatching souls like her mama!!! Something about a girl that can make u love them first time u meet! Gift from God🙏🏽👑 S/O to the photographer @lvtrkevin #ThankYou #Blessed A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Now, the kissing talk has made it to the Internet. Tiny took to social media where she shared a throwback photo of herself as an adorable little girl with a man holding her.

The Xscape singer captioned the sweet picture: “#Tbt Me at 3 I had the best tan when I was little cause I lived at a pool & Myrtle Beach & Jekyll Island.. #WaterBaby #CancerSeason.”

T.I., who is in the mood to ask questions, showed up to ask a million of them. The actor wanted to know who was the man holding baby Tiny in his arms.

He jokingly asked: “Who’s that pimp holding you?”

#Fbf Me looking like baby Heiress with one of my sisters 👑♋️ A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Tiny was quick to answer her husband and explained that the man in the photo is none other than Blue Lovett, a founding member of the popular R&B group The Manhattans, famous for hit songs like “Kiss and Say Goodbye” recorded in 1976 and the 1980’s “Shining Star.”

Tiny said: “His name is Blu from a group called Manhattans.. ‘Let’s Just Kiss and say Goodbye’ u familiar with that song I know.”

For those wondering, the lyrics of “Kiss and Say Goodbye” go like this: “I want to hold you just one more time

When you turn and walk away,

Don’t look back I want to remember you just like this.

Let’s just kiss. And say goodbye.”

Maybe Tiny kissed T.I. and left their marital home on Father’s Day and now they are poking fun at each other on social media at the expense of their fans.