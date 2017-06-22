FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Confirm Reconciliation – Pictured Out Together In Atlanta In Matching Outfits

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/22/2017
T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' Harris ReconciliationCredit: VH1

A picture is worth a million words, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are aware of that.

Last night, the artists shut down the Internet with one simple photo taken as they were leaving an event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Harris couple sure knows how to do date night. Tiny looked stunning in a brown off-the-shoulder mini dress that was previously worn by her BFF, Toya Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter.

The mother of four confirmed that her grueling workout sessions with her new hot trainer have been successful because she looked fit as ever.

The Xscape diva also put an end to the rumors that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child because her stomach was beyond flat in the photos.

Tiny had a huge smile on her face that said, “Bernice Burgos, step away because I have my man back.”

The singer and songwriter completed the look with a black and white bag and matching heels.`

The rapper, who also sported a brown outfit and black shoes, was seen being very affectionated with his estranged wife. He was pictured holding her hands as he guided her to their waiting vehicle.

Fans of the couple were quick to compliment Tiny on her outfit and to say how happy they are to know that they are reconciling.

#ariflounge #atlpics #purgesundays #birthdaybash2017

A post shared by arif lounge (@ariflounge) on

One person wrote: “Last night was lit, Tiny looks so good.”

Another said: “This relationship will NEVER end! I love them together, so happy for them.”

A well-known media outlet claimed that Tiny, who filed for divorce in December of 2016, is now asking her spouse to cancel the meeting with the lawyers because she wants to make it work.

The pair has been together for 17 years and has raised six beautiful children together, and Tiny is ready to look beyond the infidelity allegations and move back in with the rapper.

Via Instagram, Tiny more or less announced that she was ready to forgive T.I..

Last week, she wrote: “It was the betrayal that blessed me.No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise.”

Last night was a 🎥 #purgesundays #ariflounge #atlpics

A post shared by arif lounge (@ariflounge) on

A source has stepped out to say that the reconciliation is in motion and added: “Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I. She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage.”

The spy added: “The last few days, including Father’s Day, have been wonderful for the couple and Tiny feels like their marriage is worth saving.Despite everything they have been through, Tiny never stopped loving the father of her children.”

Are you happy the husband and wife are back together?

30 Comments

TAANATHSHILOH MAYS
06/22/2017 at 9:44 pm
Reply

MAKE THE BEST OF WHO YOU HAVE IN YOUR LIFE ESPECIALLY HAVING CHILDREN TOGETHER AND AFTER BEING MARRIED. I AM HAPPY THAT THEY ARE BACK TOGETHER LIKE A FAMILY SUPPOSED TO.


Pat
06/22/2017 at 8:05 pm
Reply

Yes! My favorite celeb couple is back! This is beautiful! I can move TI back to the top of my rapper list now. Tiny holds her top spot with me no matter what. Luv her!


traci arnwine
06/22/2017 at 8:01 pm
Reply

Awwwwww they belong together. And they looked good with there outfits matching.


Larajia Gardner
06/22/2017 at 7:31 pm
Reply

Im happy for them


Csmith
06/22/2017 at 7:27 pm
Reply

Take that Bernice! Homewrecker you want to be Tiny but you never will be. She is an extremely talented, beautiful woman who doesn’t need a man to support her. She’s a real boss and TI saw her moving on, flirting with that sexy trainer and he couldn’t handle it. Don’t mess with married men! What goes around comes around you’ll get yours!


Gb
06/22/2017 at 5:57 pm
Reply

I love seeing TI and Tiny happy. You guys rock…


Lynn
06/22/2017 at 3:44 pm
Reply

Great for them!


ARC
06/22/2017 at 3:39 pm
Reply

Thank God!! Please make it last!


Denise Patricia Blackman
06/22/2017 at 3:04 pm
Reply

Yesss OMG,I am overwhelmed, I’m ecstatic I’m soooo happy lol. She’s not my sister but I feel that way. My eyes r welling up in tears, she looks so happy and hi
Protective. Love it luv u guys . Keep your marriage 2gether Tiny . Good luck. LUV u all.


4RGSPOT
06/22/2017 at 1:40 pm
Reply

Yes, i am glad they’re working things out.❤💙💚💛💜💕💖💗💘💝💞💟👍👍. Love watching this family and I wish them all the very best.





