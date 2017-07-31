T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Beautiful Photos And Video – Did The Xscape Singer Agree To An Open Marriage?

Are T.I. and estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, dropping their divorce process?

The answer seems to be yes after their lavish vacations in the Bahamas and Saint Lucia.

The reality and music stars shared pictures where they cozied up on their romantic trips.

Earlier today, the rapper, as he did for Tiny’s birthday, shared a sweet note on their 7th wedding anniversary.

The “No Mediocre” artist posted a series of beautiful pictures from their wedding and wrote the following message for his spouse: “Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs. H.

Looking at these pics,

It seems like the time flew by.

Never a dull moment… Every day we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family sh*t look sexy.”

The post continued: “They ain’t never seen sh*t like US!!!! Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it is unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That is all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H.”

Tiny did respond to her hubby with a little video about their wedding day.

While all seems perfect between the couple, a source has come out to say “looks can be deceiving.”

The insider said while T.I. and Tiny love each other they are no longer on the same page.

The family friend said Tiny wants her husband back.

She wants them to share a marital home again and raise their children as a team.

However, the MC is not interested, his goals at the moment consist of living it up and getting as many side chicks as possible.

The source said: “T.I. is just not mentally, emotionally and physically ready to be in a fully-committed marriage. He loves Tiny, they have so much history and there sex life is still on point. But T.I. just can’t give her the support she needs anymore. He is focused on himself and his kids and yeah he likes hooking up with Tiny, but he cannot be her husband. ”

The person added: “She wants more from him than he is willing to give. He is also interested in other women. He is just not the man she wants him to be…. It is sad because everyone thinks Tip is about to break Tiny’s heart again.”

The only way T.I. and Tiny can get back together is if she accepts an open marriage. It appears that she has decided to make things work.