T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Cannot Fix ‘Toxic’ Relationship, Claims Source

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are having serious trouble deciding what to do with their 17-year relationship.

The couple has been married for over six years, and Tiny filed for divorce after rumors of infidelity kept popping in the media about her husband.

A few weeks ago, it had seemed that the split belonged to the past and the two popular artists were ready to work hard on saving their romance.

However, in the last days, pessimism has resurfaced in their inner circles about what they will do next.

A source shared: “When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it is a case of can’t live with each other, can’t live without each other. They do truly love each other, but there is something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other.”

The insider added that the stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle are stuck in a place where they are not really happy, but they cannot break up.

The individual explained: “At this point, I think it is highly unlikely they will ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory. Making up, breaking up, over and over. Neither of them can move on and start a life with someone else — they remain locked together for better or for worse. Right now the divorce is still on. Both of them know they cannot carry on like this, that their relationship is unhealthy, but at the same time they cannot imagine life without each other.”

The revelation about an alleged threesome between the estranged couple and video vixen Blac Chyna has added more confusion to the situation.

Rob Kardashian, who was dating the former model, is the one who put the information out during an infamous rant.

Kim’s little brother claims that the “No Mediocre” rapper paid to have fun with the mother of two.

Since the information surfaced, T.I. has been busy attacking Rob on social media without denying what was said in the first place.