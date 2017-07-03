T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Stuck Again – Reconciliation Process Complicated By Lack Of Understanding

Rapper T.I. and his estranged wife, Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, just cannot seem to get it together after months of drama.

At this point, it is tough for anyone to predict how all of this is going to end. One minute, the music stars are on and the next, they are fighting on social media about baby Heiress.

They have been trying to work on their problems for weeks, but complete forgiveness is not an easy thing.

So, they are starting this month of July with the relationship being at an all-time low and their future more uncertain than ever.

How can you totally forgive a loved one who has hurt you really bad and is not willing to take full ownership of what went wrong?

This is the complicated equation Tiny is currently facing and the main reason why the stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle are stuck and not making much progress.

In motion early this morning in N O & @fashionnova just keeps me cute. @erika_lapearl_mua that beat!! 👑♋️ #CancerSeason A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

A chatty insider told a popular celebrity news website: “T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has gone off the tracks once again after trying to make things work. They really seemed like they were on the right path for a minute as they were getting along great. T.I. even started sleeping in their family home again, but then things changed.”

The 41-year-old mother of four wants T.I. to be more a presence in the life of the children especially after reportedly messing up with video vixen and model Bernice Burgos.

Somewhere in Tiny’s mind, a price must be paid for the way he hurt his family with the alleged infidelity.

The source added: “Tiny just can’t get over all the hurting that T.I. has done. She feels like she is doing all the work raising the kids, keeping their family together, while he is always out doing god knows what, with God know who. With her trying to get her career and Xscape going again, she expected Tip to step up in July.”

The “No Mediocre” rapper does not see things that way. For T.I., Tiny is not entirely innocent, so she should not expect for him to behave like an angel and give up everything to get back in her good graces.

Advertisement

The ATL actor wants to retain some of his freedom.