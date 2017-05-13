T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Over – Rapper Wants To Introduce Bernice Burgos To His Children

T.I. and Tiny are so over each other.

Fans of the couple should pull out the tissues for one last cry because the rapper has decided it is time for Bernice Burgos, his sidekick, to meet his children.

The entertainer is currently on tour, and he told his new lady to come celebrate after the last concert because he is taken his clan on a lavish vacation and he wants her to be present.

Last week, T.I. made his first public appearance with Burgos at Meek Mill’s wild 30th birthday party in New York and, according to sources, he felt good to finally stop hiding the woman he loves.

He does not care what other people think of him, he is happy to have the stunning Instagram model by his side, and that is all that matters.

According to a source close to the Atlanta-based rapper, he is not looking for another mother for his children – that role is reserved for Tiny.

However, Burgos is young, she is cool, and will play the role of a good friend or a confidant. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Tiny is angry by the madness she saw in the video that was filmed at Mill’s bash.

Tiny is baffled as to why her soon-to-be ex-husband is behaving like a teenager. She is said to be disappointed that he was able to move on with a younger and hotter woman.

If T.I.’s children react the same way his fans did with Burgos, he has his work cut out.

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

One person went after the rapper in a tweet that read: “When T.I did #NoMediocre, I knew in that moment that a man with that typa song cannot be the greatest husband. And Tiny leaving him shows it.”

Another wrote: “The world ain’t right because T.I. and tiny are getting a divorce. T.I and Tiny splitting still hurts me man lol. They have such a beautiful genuine family.”

A third shared: “Bernice Burgos is a dime but T.I. didn’t upgrade at all. The things Tiny did for him are priceless and T.I. shouldn’t take her for granted.”

Some say the split is not real and it is all a fake scandal for television ratings.