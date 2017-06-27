FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meek mill lisa marie presley rihanna Chris Lopez mackenzie standifer bethenny frankel blac chyna steve harvey khloe kardashian t.i. Kirk Frost tameka cottle nicki minaj drake kim kardashian beyonce chris brown javi marroquin bernice burgos christina el moussa porsha williams
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Now Fighting Over A Cute Baby Heiress Video That Was Posted On Social Media

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/27/2017
14
59.5K Views
32


Baby Heiress Tiny And T.I.Credit: Instagram

Baby Heiress is in the middle of a T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris drama and it all started with a cute video.

Last night, Tiny, being the proud mother that she is, took to Instagram where she posted a sweet clip of one-year-old Heiress taking a bath.

In the brief video, Tamar Braxton’s goddaughter is sitting in a bright pink baby bathtub as Tiny gently puts water on her.

The little girl appeared happy to take a bath and play with her mother.

The petite star explained that Heiress was the one who cleverly requested the bath.

The mother of four wrote: “Switching it up a bit..I’m missing this little smart baby @heiressdharris I swear she came & got me took me to the tub & pointed I asked if she wanted to get in & she said uh huh just like in this video. Cutest thing to me!! #MamasBaby #Heir #Lucky7 #PHD.”

Within minutes, T.I. showed up in the comment section and asked to “cover my baby and to please put some clothes on her.”

Not pleased with her husband’s remark, Tiny hit back by saying: “She is a baby, her bottom half is not showing and she has nothing on to show on top, so spare me the extraness. It’s unnecessary.”

Note that Tiny has a habit of posting pictures/clips of Heiress and her other young children – Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11 and Major Philant, 7 – on her social media accounts and T.I. never reacted.

Fans decided to weigh in on the debate.

One person said: “I’m team Tiny but, girl I gotta agree with T on this one ..plus , I wouldn’t give him no extra opportunity to see my baby nor, what I’m doing ..I would always keep his ass guessing and wondering what I’m doing..girl you gotta learn how to play the I can be a b%tch game ..”

Another claimed: “You tell him! The nerve lol she’s so precious!!!! Looks just like you–beautiful!”

A family friend of the couple said the constant bickering has affected their young children.

The insider said: “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it is so confusing for the kids. One day they are having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they are arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down.”

My cutie @heiressdharris ready for outing of Funtime with mommy!??

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

The person added: “[T.I. and Tiny] always come back together after they fight though, because of the kids. They are both so devoted to their kids, and they see how much the kids want them to be together. And they still love each other; they have so much history. It is very hard to walk away from all of that. They cannot make up their minds right now; things are all over the place.”

Advertisement

Was Tiny wrong to post the video?

Post Views: 59,494

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tameka Harris’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Stuns In Mock Coca-Cola Ad
06/26/2017
Forget, T.I., Bernice Burgos Parties With Khloe Kardashian After BET Awards
06/26/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris And Kandi Burruss With The Scott Sisters Please Xscape Fans With Great Performance At BET Awards
06/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
14 Comments

Chanda
06/27/2017 at 8:22 pm
Reply

Tiny need to think about all the sick people out here in the world and knowing any pictures of a naked child arouses predators just think sick people get off on all kids of sick s**t.


N
06/27/2017 at 3:37 pm
Reply

Since Tiny and T.I. are going through a separation /divorce there’s NO need to be posting the baby taking a bath on social media regardless if she’s exposed OR not. Tiny is doing stuff to provoke her husband and that’s not right. I SMH at the madness and get it right 😊


    Beatrice Mann
    06/27/2017 at 5:04 pm
    Reply

    Their relationship is a joke😆😁😂

Notaboutthebaby
06/27/2017 at 2:41 pm
Reply

It doesn’t matter, it ain’t even about the baby in the bath, does anyone really think it is? They are still in love and hurting. What is the first response to the combination of love and hurt? Anger, plain and simple. Everybody knows that when they find things to “dislike” and fight about it is an outlet for the hurting. There is so much anger toward one another right now that when they think about what caused it they feel like there is no way to forgive the other, but the other half of the time they remember all the good things they love about one another and know their love is too strong to let go for some stupid s**t. They need a marriage counselor, they need to spend some time focusing on only the negative. Getting out each thing they feel like they can’t forgive and talk about how they each feel about it and find a way to move past it. They each need to spend some time focusing on the hurt they caused the other and try to make up for it, pushing their “reasons” for their actions out of their mind. They need to individually think about what THEY want from their marriage and how they want to be treated, how they want to feel and what they want to hear, then put all their focus into giving rather than receiving, give the other what they each want to be happy. Then they need to commit to it, rather then refusing to do anything because they “know” the other won’t put any effort in, for one year stop worrying about “how they are making me feel” and put all efforts into the other. One year later, sit down and revisit the topic of how I feel. Maybe they will find what had been missing, maybe they won’t, but at least they will be more sure of whether it’s time to end it or not because the only thing that is clear right now is that neither of them really wants to end it and each is sure their actions are justified.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *