T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Now Fighting Over A Cute Baby Heiress Video That Was Posted On Social Media

Baby Heiress is in the middle of a T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris drama and it all started with a cute video.

Last night, Tiny, being the proud mother that she is, took to Instagram where she posted a sweet clip of one-year-old Heiress taking a bath.

In the brief video, Tamar Braxton’s goddaughter is sitting in a bright pink baby bathtub as Tiny gently puts water on her.

The little girl appeared happy to take a bath and play with her mother.

The petite star explained that Heiress was the one who cleverly requested the bath.

The mother of four wrote: “Switching it up a bit..I’m missing this little smart baby @heiressdharris I swear she came & got me took me to the tub & pointed I asked if she wanted to get in & she said uh huh just like in this video. Cutest thing to me!! #MamasBaby #Heir #Lucky7 #PHD.”

Within minutes, T.I. showed up in the comment section and asked to “cover my baby and to please put some clothes on her.”

Not pleased with her husband’s remark, Tiny hit back by saying: “She is a baby, her bottom half is not showing and she has nothing on to show on top, so spare me the extraness. It’s unnecessary.”

Note that Tiny has a habit of posting pictures/clips of Heiress and her other young children – Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11 and Major Philant, 7 – on her social media accounts and T.I. never reacted.

Fans decided to weigh in on the debate.

One person said: “I’m team Tiny but, girl I gotta agree with T on this one ..plus , I wouldn’t give him no extra opportunity to see my baby nor, what I’m doing ..I would always keep his ass guessing and wondering what I’m doing..girl you gotta learn how to play the I can be a b%tch game ..”

Another claimed: “You tell him! The nerve lol she’s so precious!!!! Looks just like you–beautiful!”

A family friend of the couple said the constant bickering has affected their young children.

The insider said: “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it is so confusing for the kids. One day they are having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they are arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down.”

The person added: “[T.I. and Tiny] always come back together after they fight though, because of the kids. They are both so devoted to their kids, and they see how much the kids want them to be together. And they still love each other; they have so much history. It is very hard to walk away from all of that. They cannot make up their minds right now; things are all over the place.”

