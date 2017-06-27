FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rihanna Chris Lopez mackenzie standifer bethenny frankel blac chyna steve harvey khloe kardashian t.i. Kirk Frost tameka cottle nicki minaj drake kim kardashian beyonce chris brown javi marroquin bernice burgos christina el moussa porsha williams joseline hernandez Remy Ma
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Now Fighting Over A Cute Baby Heiress Video That Was Posted On Social Media

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/27/2017
12
48.4K Views
28


Baby Heiress Tiny And T.I.Credit: Instagram

Baby Heiress is in the middle of a T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris drama and it all started with a cute video.

Last night, Tiny, being the proud mother that she is, took to Instagram where she posted a sweet clip of one-year-old Heiress taking a bath.

In the brief video, Tamar Braxton’s goddaughter is sitting in a bright pink baby bathtub as Tiny gently puts water on her.

The little girl appeared happy to take a bath and play with her mother.

The petite star explained that Heiress was the one who cleverly requested the bath.

The mother of four wrote: “Switching it up a bit..I’m missing this little smart baby @heiressdharris I swear she came & got me took me to the tub & pointed I asked if she wanted to get in & she said uh huh just like in this video. Cutest thing to me!! #MamasBaby #Heir #Lucky7 #PHD.”

Within minutes, T.I. showed up in the comment section and asked to “cover my baby and to please put some clothes on her.”

Not pleased with her husband’s remark, Tiny hit back by saying: “She is a baby, her bottom half is not showing and she has nothing on to show on top, so spare me the extraness. It’s unnecessary.”

Note that Tiny has a habit of posting pictures/clips of Heiress and her other young children – Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11 and Major Philant, 7 – on her social media accounts and T.I. never reacted.

Fans decided to weigh in on the debate.

One person said: “I’m team Tiny but, girl I gotta agree with T on this one ..plus , I wouldn’t give him no extra opportunity to see my baby nor, what I’m doing ..I would always keep his ass guessing and wondering what I’m doing..girl you gotta learn how to play the I can be a b%tch game ..”

Another claimed: “You tell him! The nerve lol she’s so precious!!!! Looks just like you–beautiful!”

A family friend of the couple said the constant bickering has affected their young children.

The insider said: “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it is so confusing for the kids. One day they are having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they are arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down.”

My cutie @heiressdharris ready for outing of Funtime with mommy!??

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

The person added: “[T.I. and Tiny] always come back together after they fight though, because of the kids. They are both so devoted to their kids, and they see how much the kids want them to be together. And they still love each other; they have so much history. It is very hard to walk away from all of that. They cannot make up their minds right now; things are all over the place.”

Advertisement

Was Tiny wrong to post the video?

Post Views: 48,422

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tameka Harris’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Stuns In Mock Coca-Cola Ad
06/26/2017
Forget, T.I., Bernice Burgos Parties With Khloe Kardashian After BET Awards
06/26/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris And Kandi Burruss With The Scott Sisters Please Xscape Fans With Great Performance At BET Awards
06/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
12 Comments

Bren
06/27/2017 at 1:14 pm
Reply

Very cute baby. Like this family. Hope they can continue to see past the unnecessary drama.


Tracy
06/27/2017 at 12:58 pm
Reply

TI should have spoke to Tiny off social media. Its not the place for family drama. For the sake of their children (Whom I believe they both love dearly) find a better way to talk cordial and mature ro one another.


kylwhat
06/27/2017 at 12:56 pm
Reply

she is so cute omg.


Lisa
06/27/2017 at 11:43 am
Reply

No tiny is not wrong people been taking pictures of babies in the tub for years he with the BS that’s all.


L T
06/27/2017 at 11:13 am
Reply

Im team TI on this one. Kids already grow up toooo fast. Considering she acrs like her eldest daughter’s equal.


Lemon49
06/27/2017 at 10:57 am
Reply

She is pretty tiny take good care of her and so do t.i. when she with him he is a good dad I am so proud of you the both of you keep up the good work.


Nicolla
06/27/2017 at 8:45 am
Reply

It’s nothing wrong with what Tiny did, she didn’t expose anything, Heiress was just taking innocent fun bath. People stop thinking so negative that’s the problem with the World today, taking things to far, she is a toddler (baby) having fun with her mom Tiny..Get a life people stop turning everything into negative..Enjoy your day….


Angelfrmla
06/27/2017 at 7:15 am
Reply

No she is not wrong bc I have a boy and a girl both grown now and got pic of both them n a bath tub only too part exposed cute baby pictures.


KANDI
06/27/2017 at 5:53 am
Reply

TI is her father, he can call Tiny out.


Phylise webb
06/27/2017 at 5:13 am
Reply

I think they both need to get off of soical media and work on thir marriage. Its childish want thier doing.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *