T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Back On In Saint Lucia – Stunning Photo Confirms Reconciliation

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/16/2017
T.I. Tameka “Tiny” Harris Saint LuciaCredit: Instagram

At last, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her estranged husband, T.I., are back together again.

While their fans are thrilled by the news, they are wondering, will the pair find a way to repair their broken marriage?

Late last night, a few pictures surfaced showing the couple on a romantic trip to the island of Saint Lucia.

Tiny, who is celebrating her 42nth birthday, is seen sitting on a beach chair while T.I. rests his head on her lap.

Supporters of the duo are going on a frenzy and asking questions like, “are they together?” and “did she forgive him?”

With these two, it is hard to know. As Tiny recently stated, one day they are on and the next they are off.

One thing is sure, this week they are really and truly on.

The rapper sent the mother of his three children a beautiful birthday note where he thanked her for sticking around.

He also showered her with compliments on her beauty and strength.

The singer and actor wrote in part: “Happy Gday to my beautiful, lovely lil loud mouth, argumentative know it all, sh*t kickin, Cap ass Southside Patna. As a couple, we’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Tiny responded with a sweet note of her own where she called him king and more or less told his side chicks to back off.

The Xscape singer wrote: “Awe Big Daddy…can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol..I’ll let u slide this time with that one!! Any who thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know you do!! U still MY King Mr. Harris…they should all know that”.

T.I. showed he is a true gentleman by sending his wife a large bouquet of tropical flowers and champagne for her special day.

Tiny took to Instagram live where she thanked her man.

She said: “Thank you, trouble man for this beautiful flower arrangement and champagne and nice message here.Thank U Big Daddy.”

This summer, the lovers will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

This PDA picture from the Caribbean gives their supporters hope that despite the infidelity rumors and the feuding on social media, they will work things out.

