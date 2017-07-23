FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris Are A Source Of Inspiration For Kirk And Rasheeda Frost

Mel Walker Posted On 07/23/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Rasheeda FrostInstagram

Kirk Frost has broken his wife, Rasheeda’s heart again and she has no idea how to handle the situation.

The woman known as Boss Chick turned to T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris for inspiration.

For those, who are not aware of it, Tiny and Rasheeda are very close.

The ladies have shown support for each other’s musical careers and responded present for every major life event such as weddings, birthdays, and baby showers.

Most recently, Tiny was seen taking her role of a good friend very seriously as she attended Rasheeda’s birthday party along side Kandi Burruss and Toya Wright.

At this moment, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is going through a tough time.

The mother of two is trying to save her marriage while wrapping her head around the idea that her husband cheated on her and may have fathered a child with Jasmine Washington.

According to a chatty insider, Rasheeda asked Tiny and her estranged husband, T.I., for a road map.

The businesswoman is hoping to handle her struggling romance with Kirk with the same dignity and grace as Tiny.

The source said: “Rasheeda is getting support from so many people right now. Her family has all rallied around her, and so have her friends. Tiny has given her a lot of hope because things with her and Tip have healed so much. It makes it seem like it might be possible to get through this.”

The same person went on to explain, unlike Tiny, Rasheeda is not ready to take her spouse back.

She is waiting for Kirk to take a paternity test to decide on the future of her marriage.

The source shared: “At this point, she is nowhere near ready to take Kirk back, she is still so torn up inside. She does not know how she could ever trust him again. Logically ending the marriage seems like the only way but her heart is not as sure. She knows a divorce is going to break her kids’ hearts, that kind of decision eats her up inside.”

While T.I. seems to have moved into the friendship zone with Tiny, Kirk is said to be actively trying to convince his wife to take him back.

7 Comments

Diamond
07/24/2017 at 12:02 am
Reply

Leave him. He’s never going to stop disrespecting you. Don’t wait til he gives you an incurable disease.


Terri Msrtinez
07/23/2017 at 9:15 pm
Reply

Rasheeda, this is a deep wound that almost never heals. We as women give our all through our heart. When we are betrayed by our mate we suffer a deep & painful wound. Then to top it off, we are looked at to have all the answers. This is a position I know so well and I’m sure many women can relate. All I can say is you yourself is the only person that knows your strength & endurance. No matter what decision you make you will find yourself questioning if you made the right one. Take yourself into consideration first, do what you know is best for you. Your children, family, & friends will be by your side regardless. Let yourself heal & know that you are loved by many. My prayers go out to you, always keep your head up, and never let anyone make you feel that you need to rush your decision. Thank God that God made women strong to take on life’s challenges. God bless!!


Nicey
07/23/2017 at 7:42 pm
Reply

Leave him. You are beautiful and you deserve so much better.


4RGSPOT
07/23/2017 at 6:32 pm
Reply

I can only about imagine what Rasheeda is feeling and the answer may seem easy for those of us who are not in her situation. If it were me, don’t think I would be able to trust, love or want to be with the man who betrayed me ever again so I am sure this is difficult thing for her.

With this lastest Usher scandal, I hope she makes the best decision for her health, life and peace of mind. She seems like a nice and no nonsense person and I wish her the best.


David Johnson
07/23/2017 at 10:33 am
Reply

Rasheeda, file for a divorce! Kirk makes excuses for his infidelity, and blames you for not giving him what he supposedly needs. He’s a bum and he should be allowed to go and do his thing, again , this is the third or fourth time he has cheated on Rasheeda, two were on national tv.


Cassandra Addison
07/23/2017 at 9:24 am
Reply

I can feel #bosschick pain an Yes I the hurt .it will never be the same .. been their an done that . But the love was there anymore . Sex felt nasty …… datway no way I will love that way again😂😂😂😂😂😂you bosschick only hurting your ? Self


    Terela jiles
    07/23/2017 at 8:04 pm
    Reply

    Do what’s best for you and your​ kids your a beautiful woman and you deserve better than this chaos. I mean you may hurt now but time will pass and you will heal.

