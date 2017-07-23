T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris Are A Source Of Inspiration For Kirk And Rasheeda Frost

Kirk Frost has broken his wife, Rasheeda’s heart again and she has no idea how to handle the situation.

The woman known as Boss Chick turned to T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris for inspiration.

For those, who are not aware of it, Tiny and Rasheeda are very close.

The ladies have shown support for each other’s musical careers and responded present for every major life event such as weddings, birthdays, and baby showers.

Most recently, Tiny was seen taking her role of a good friend very seriously as she attended Rasheeda’s birthday party along side Kandi Burruss and Toya Wright.

At this moment, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is going through a tough time.

The mother of two is trying to save her marriage while wrapping her head around the idea that her husband cheated on her and may have fathered a child with Jasmine Washington.

According to a chatty insider, Rasheeda asked Tiny and her estranged husband, T.I., for a road map.

The businesswoman is hoping to handle her struggling romance with Kirk with the same dignity and grace as Tiny.

The source said: “Rasheeda is getting support from so many people right now. Her family has all rallied around her, and so have her friends. Tiny has given her a lot of hope because things with her and Tip have healed so much. It makes it seem like it might be possible to get through this.”

The same person went on to explain, unlike Tiny, Rasheeda is not ready to take her spouse back.

She is waiting for Kirk to take a paternity test to decide on the future of her marriage.

The source shared: “At this point, she is nowhere near ready to take Kirk back, she is still so torn up inside. She does not know how she could ever trust him again. Logically ending the marriage seems like the only way but her heart is not as sure. She knows a divorce is going to break her kids’ hearts, that kind of decision eats her up inside.”

While T.I. seems to have moved into the friendship zone with Tiny, Kirk is said to be actively trying to convince his wife to take him back.