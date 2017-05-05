T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle’s Split Takes Weird Turn As Deyjah Harris Backs Bernice Burgos

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s bitter divorce has taken a strange turn because of Deyjah Harris, the 16-year-old daughter of the Atlanta-based rapper who decided to like a photo of his side piece, Bernice Burgos.

After raising a large family together and being married for six years, in the winter of 2016, Tiny decided to file for divorce.

It was claimed that the couple grew apart and Burgos, a voluptuous Instagram model, is said to be part of the problem. According to rumors, the rapper and Miss Burgos had an affair while married to Tiny.

Recently, Burgos shared a stunning selfie on Instagram where she is sporting a dazzling swimsuit that highlighted her envious curves.

The photo went viral and was liked by thousands of people, among them Deyjah, who is the only child of T.I. and rapper Ms. Niko.

Of course, fans of Tiny went wild because they found disrespectful that the teen sided with Burgos who has been given the title of home wrecker.

A source close to the young woman claimed that Miss Harris was not going after Tiny, she wanted to show her father she is loyal to him and accepts his decision.

No Matter What Else Happens… The HUSTLE doesn’t stop!!! The FINAL SEASON of #FamilyHustle starts TONIGHT at 10/9c on @VH1!!! #FamilyHustleOverErrrthang A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

A spy shared: “Deyjah didn’t [like Bernice Burgos‘ pic] to disrespect Tiny. It had nothing to do with her. Deyjah respects her and wasn’t trying to diss her — this was a message for her dad. It was a sign of respect and it will mean a lot to T.I., especially because people are taking shots at him right now.”

💪🏾🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The person added: “Loyalty is everything to T.I. and Deyjah wanted to show him loud and clear that she’ll always be on his side, no matter what. She’s team T.I., and that means accepting whoever he chooses to have in his life, no questions asked.”

Speaking of loyalty, the same person claimed that Burgos has been supportive of the rapper.

I'm so silly 😂😂😂 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

The insider confessed: “Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that.For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

To thank her for being by her side, T.I. apparently gave Burgos a $80,000 Range Rover.