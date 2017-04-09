FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle’s Divorce Might Be Off – No Longer Sleep In Separate Bedrooms

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/09/2017
T.I. And Tiny Separate BedroomsCredit: VIBE

T.I. and Tiny are trying to work things out as a couple, and many are wondering, will they call off their divorce?

Insiders claimed that T.I. has managed to persuade Tiny to stay in the same hotel room with him after he told her that he would do whatever it takes to save their marriage.

Tiny, who initially filed for divorce in late 2016, had always said she would put her family first.

A close source to the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., stated that while in Las Vegas where he was set to perform, he convinced his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, to not only stay in the same room with him but to sleep on the same bed.

Are they back together?

The answer is unclear because just a few days ago, the couple was spotted in Hollywood while promoting the sixth and final season of “The Family Hustle” without their wedding rings.

However, the spy said the “What You Know” and “Big [email protected] Poppin'” MC is happy that they are no longer in separate bedrooms.

The insider said: “TIP’s got a show in Vegas this weekend and assured Tiny that it will be 100-percent all work and no play. They’ve both worked incredibly hard to put their marriage on the right track, and TIP’s not even trying to have Tiny remotely thinking he’s up to no good.”

The source added: “He told her that once his show is over, it’s to his hotel suite alone for bed. He’s even invited her to come too! They’ve been sleeping together at home, cuddling and being extremely intimate and TIP wants to keep that fire lit which is why he invited her. He’s working hard because he almost lost Tiny and he doesn’t want to be in that position again.”

“T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” will premiere on VH1 on April 17.

15 Comments

Amy hall&fam
04/09/2017 at 6:46 pm
Reply

STAY TOGETHER YOU GUYS.
THE DEVIL WORKS OVER TIME TO BREAK UP MARRIAGES.
DON’T LET NOTHING COME BETWEEN WHAT YOU HAVE .GIVE YOUR LIVES TO GOD AND GO TO CHURCH PRAY THAT DEVIL AWAY!!
PRAYING FOR YOU GUYS !#PHILLIPIANS 4:13#


EVETTE HOLMES
04/09/2017 at 4:11 pm
Reply

Glad they are working it out. The green is probably no greener in the other yard.


Temeka
04/09/2017 at 3:46 pm
Reply

Am glad they are back because that is black ‘ Love you guys is my favor power couples don’t every let nothing come between Mr& Mrs Harris. I love you guys show keep holding each other down


Faye green
04/09/2017 at 3:30 pm
Reply

So u r saying his cool for a husband to cheat on his wife then get a way with it it doesn’t matter if he a celebrity or not I wouldn’t gave his azz another chance what to do it again


Girlinred
04/09/2017 at 2:40 pm
Reply

I hope they can make it Prayers





