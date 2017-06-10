T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Turn To God As They Ignore Pregnancy Reports

Between T.I. and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, there is nothing but love, God, and their beautiful children.

Do not take our word for it, visit the petite singer’s social media accounts and it will be crystal clear that she is in a better place with her spouse.

Tiny has been sharing very uplifting messages on her Instagram page and T.I. has been doing the same.

Friday, she posted a sweet picture of her beautiful oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, holding her baby girl, Heiress Harris – who is cute as a button.

In the adorable photo, Zonnique is wearing jeans and T-shirt with her little sister in her arms. Heiress, who wore a little pink dress, was busy sucking on her pacifier.

The caption said it all: “This is what life is all about! Too short to have hate in your heart for any reason. If I can do it..anyone can. Let go & let God work.”

For the past few days, rumors have been flying around claiming that the hip-hop couple is not only back together, but they could be expecting their fourth child.

While Tiny has declined to comment on the pregnancy, she did an interview this week where she explained that she is back with the rapper.

This is what life is all about! Too short to have hate in your heart for any reason. If I can do it..anyone can. Let go & let God work. Your Blessings will come pouring in. Living witness right here🙋🏼 🙏🏽👑💙💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

According to the songwriter, they have a bond between them that is unbreakable. The comment pushed her fans to say “go take a seat, Bernice Burgos because it is over for you.”

The Xscape member explained: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She added: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there. I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

Everything I'm made of💚💜💙❤️🙏🏽👑#FamilyFirst #FamilyHustle A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

T.I., who has been posting about forgiveness and love, played a major part in getting Tamar Braxton to apologize to Tiny.

Mrs. Braxton wrote a heartwarming note that read in part: “Although I don’t feel like social media is the best place to work out personal issues, sometimes it can be the most effective way to get your love ones attention. I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position.”

Advertisement

Fans are hoping that T.I. will listen to Braxton and convince Tiny to renew their wedding vows in July.