FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. kandi burruss blac chyna maci bookout kourtney kardashian bella thorne priscilla presley scott disick lebron james alec baldwin david beckham tameka cottle paula abdul donald trump jenelle evans Joseline Hernandez selena gomez caitlyn jenner kanye west khloe kardashian sean penn
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Still Cannot Let Go, Messy Divorce Moves To Social Media With Constant Shading From The Rapper

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/04/2017
0
0


T.I. Floyd Mayweather Tameka Tiny CottleCredit: Syracuse

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle exposed her estranged husband and business partner, T.I., as a cheater, but he is now blaming her for their failed marriage, and fans are saying, isn’t that fresh?

At the age of 36 and being the father of six children, T.I. has come to the conclusion that it is an excellent idea to go on social media and feud with Tiny, 41.

Late last week, the “Bring Em Out” and “Whatever You Like” rapper took to Instagram where he shared a very surprising quote that read: “I walked away because you were too busy finding faults in me, while i was too busy overlooking yours.”

Aware that he might have gone too far with his words, T.I. softened things out with the following caption, “it is still all love.”

However, it was already too late, people who have been following the former couple on the final season of their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” decided to bash the “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” actor because they believe he was calling out his estranged wife for her constant flirting with Floyd Mayweather.

In the latest episode of the series, the tension was real as T.I. screamed at the mother of his children for partying and dancing with the boxer.

The “Live Your Life” artist yelled: “You [were] out with this dude that you know I do not f*ck with. You [were] at his house.”

Tiny clapped back at the CEO of Grand Hustle Records: “For those who do not understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl that I hired, and that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house.”

A source claimed despite all the bickering between the pair; Tiny is still having a tough time accepting the end of her marriage.

The tipster said: “Tiny is still struggling coming to terms with the ending of her marriage with TI, she is heartbroken. She filed because he checked out of the marriage, not the other way around. She is torn because after everything she has been put through with TI, deep in her heart, she still doesn’t want to leave him but at the same time, she knows she cannot stay in a marriage if he has no loyalty or integrity. Tiny has been forced into a bad situation where she has no choice but to move forward with her decision to end things for good and move on.”

Advertisement

The post shared by the Atlanta-based hip-hop recording artist went viral, and some of Tiny’s fans are saying that like Donald Trump, it is time for T.I. to put down his phone, get off social media, and focus on more important things like his family and various businesses.

Post Views: 0

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. Is Crazy About Bernice Burgos But Still ‘Can’t Quit’ Tiny, He Stalks Her On Social Media Obsessively!
06/04/2017
Bernice Burgos Is Getting Spoiled By T.I. – Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Cannot Be Happy About This – ‘No Mediocre’ Rapper Reportedly Spent $100K In One Month On The Model
06/03/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Claps Back At T.I. After Social Media Shade
06/02/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *