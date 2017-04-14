T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Set Separation Rules As She Relies On Kandi Burruss For Support

Tiny and T.I. are getting ready to do something they never planned on doing at their age – start dating again.

Now that they have split, the entertainers have to face a new reality, but the petite singer has established some ground rules – no side chicks near her children.

While T.I. has already been dipping into the dating pool with Bernice Burgos, Tiny is said to be taking it slow and spending time with Kandi Burruss.

In July, the hip hop couple would have celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary, but that will not happen because, in the winter of 2016, Tiny filed for divorce.

It has been a rocky road for the parents of 7 who have faced a long list of rumors including infidelity in their union.

Moreover, this week, while promoting the final season of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” the rapper confessed that they are now living in separate homes and hinted that they are seeing other people.

A close source to Tiny spoke to the media and revealed that she has accepted the idea that her estranged husband will date other females, but she does not want them around her children.

T.I. and Tiny have two sons and a daughter together — Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris, and a baby girl named Heiress Diana — as well as four children from previous relationships.

The whole internet is talking about this interview #T.I. did with #Power105, saying he basically thinks marriage/relationship are distractions to a rappers career 😩 Welp….we hope BB knows how TI feels before she starts thinking he's about to leave 1 relationship, to be in another 💀 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

The insider shared: “At this stage, Tiny doesn’t care what TIP does with his life.But the one thing he better not do is bring his groupies around their children! That’s where she draws the line and it will get TIP into a world of trouble if he does. Tiny doesn’t play that game.”

The spy went on to say that she will destroy her husband career if he goes against their wishes.

The individual explained: “No shade, but this isn’t an episode of Love & Hop Hop Atlanta.Tiny will literally single-handedly destroy T.I if she hears, sees, or even thinks that her children are in the presence of any of these women that have helped T.I destroy their marriage.”

The tipster said Tiny, 41, has been feeling depressed since the split and has been spending time with her Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss, 40, and they are busy writing songs for their upcoming tour.

The person shared: “Tiny is very depressed, but she’s leaning on her friends, especially Kandi.She’s been at Kandi’s new restaurant every day this week hanging out because she needs to take her mind off the situation with T.I. She brings Heiress and just kicks it, she doesn’t want to be alone.”

Are you surprised by the divorce news?