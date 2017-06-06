FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. bill maher blac chyna catherine zeta-jones rihanna maci bookout bella thorne kim kardashian abby lee miller bernice burgos lisa marie presley kandi burruss Nas tameka cottle kourtney kardashian rob kardashian Kevin James farrah abraham scott disick mackenzie standifer ellen degeneres
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Make Moves To End Feud With Tamar Braxton On Logan’s Birthday

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/06/2017
0
0


T.I. Tamar Braxton Tameka “Tiny” CottleCredit: BET

T.I. has decided to jump in the messy situation that currently exists between Tamar Braxton and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

First thing first, why is T.I. commenting on the Twitter beef between Tiny and Tamar but has opted to remain silent on the rumors that he might be expecting his fourth child with the petite singer?

It is not known why, maybe he was fed up with seeing two old pals throwing shade on social media or maybe he wanted to grab headlines, but for some unknown reason, the rapper has decided to call out the two ladies.

If you have not been following, here is a brief recap of the situation.

Once upon a time, Tiny and Tamar were the best of friends. Tiny is the godmother of Tamar’s only son, Logan. While Tamar is the godmother of Tiny’s baby girl, Heiress.

After Tamar was dumped from “The Real,” she got offended because Tiny decided to support singer Monica Brown and Lil Wayne’s ex-wife, Toya Wright who were trying out for the gig.

Tamar unfollowed Tiny, and they have been quietly bashing each other ever since via social media.

No too long ago, Tiny’s mom, Dianne Cottle-Pope, also known as Miss Diane, got in the fight by telling Tamar, “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom,” after she shared a clip and explained she has been dreaming of a baby girl.

Yasss this is what we like to see! #TI #Tiny #TamarBraxton

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The “Love & War” singer came after the Xscape member and her mother in a post that read: “Thank you for commenting on things you do not know about. Last time I checked, Tiny is my sons God mother that has NOT seen or checked on him as well!!!. There are two sides to every story!!!”

Today, Tiny took to Instagram to wish Logan, a happy 4th birthday and T.I. came out swinging and told her to grow up and make peace with Tamar.

He wrote: “Now y’all both get off y’all diva s**t & get on ya god mama s**t.Y’all too damned grown for this s**t now!!!!”

Last month, Tiny spoke about the strained friendship with Wendy Williams by saying: “I mean, I’m always going to consider Tamar a good friend of mine. She’s like family… I can’t stop my mom from doing crazy things, but she didn’t mean to be like, too, ‘Oh, Tamar, you’re nothing,’ because we love Tamar. She loves Tamar, but she was just saying because we haven’t been speaking so, you know, that’s all.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on this weird situation?

Post Views: 0

Read more about t.i. tamar braxton tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Is Hurt And Confused By T.I. And Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: ‘She Doesn’t Want To Believe It!’
06/06/2017
Kandi Burruss And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Plot Epic Future For Xscape Including New Reality Show
06/06/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Be Pregnant – Rumor Has Shaken T.I. To His Core
06/05/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *