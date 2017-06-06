T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Make Moves To End Feud With Tamar Braxton On Logan’s Birthday

T.I. has decided to jump in the messy situation that currently exists between Tamar Braxton and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

First thing first, why is T.I. commenting on the Twitter beef between Tiny and Tamar but has opted to remain silent on the rumors that he might be expecting his fourth child with the petite singer?

It is not known why, maybe he was fed up with seeing two old pals throwing shade on social media or maybe he wanted to grab headlines, but for some unknown reason, the rapper has decided to call out the two ladies.

If you have not been following, here is a brief recap of the situation.

Once upon a time, Tiny and Tamar were the best of friends. Tiny is the godmother of Tamar’s only son, Logan. While Tamar is the godmother of Tiny’s baby girl, Heiress.

After Tamar was dumped from “The Real,” she got offended because Tiny decided to support singer Monica Brown and Lil Wayne’s ex-wife, Toya Wright who were trying out for the gig.

Tamar unfollowed Tiny, and they have been quietly bashing each other ever since via social media.

No too long ago, Tiny’s mom, Dianne Cottle-Pope, also known as Miss Diane, got in the fight by telling Tamar, “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom,” after she shared a clip and explained she has been dreaming of a baby girl.

The “Love & War” singer came after the Xscape member and her mother in a post that read: “Thank you for commenting on things you do not know about. Last time I checked, Tiny is my sons God mother that has NOT seen or checked on him as well!!!. There are two sides to every story!!!”

Today, Tiny took to Instagram to wish Logan, a happy 4th birthday and T.I. came out swinging and told her to grow up and make peace with Tamar.

He wrote: “Now y’all both get off y’all diva s**t & get on ya god mama s**t.Y’all too damned grown for this s**t now!!!!”

Last month, Tiny spoke about the strained friendship with Wendy Williams by saying: “I mean, I’m always going to consider Tamar a good friend of mine. She’s like family… I can’t stop my mom from doing crazy things, but she didn’t mean to be like, too, ‘Oh, Tamar, you’re nothing,’ because we love Tamar. She loves Tamar, but she was just saying because we haven’t been speaking so, you know, that’s all.”

What are your thoughts on this weird situation?