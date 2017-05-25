T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Go At It Over Floyd Mayweather Fling And Him Cheating With A Woman She Hired

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle accused T.I. of sleeping with a person she had hired, and the rapper hit right back by stating that she had an affair with Floyd Mayweather.

Indeed, the most recent episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” contained many surprising revelations.

The installment featured a tête-à-tête between the estranged couple in a fancy restaurant presumably located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The setting was very serene and romantic, but the conversation between the former lovers was not.

T.I. went after the petite singer for leaving the marital home and moving into a new mansion in the same area so their efforts at co-parenting can be successful.

The rapper blamed Tiny for breaking up their 6-year marriage by leaving the house.

The accusation angered the Xscape star who decided to reveal finally why she filed for divorce – T.I cheated with a friend she had hired.

Tiny did not give the name of the pal who betrayed her by seducing her spouse.

Some people claim that maybe Tiny had hired Instagram model Bernice Burgos for a gig and she tempted T.I. with her envious curves.

Tiny yelled: “Because you started cheating. Yes, sir. For those who do not understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl who I hired, and that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house… I ain’t intertwining my soul with no f**kin’ body. It is totally different from what you are doing.”

T.I. was not taking all of the blame and accused the mother of his children of fooling around with a man he hates.

He never mentioned Floyd Mayweather by name, but it was clear who he was talking about after he mentioned a video where Tiny was seen sensually dancing at the boxer’s home.

The rapper stated: “You done had yo’ s**t where you was out with this motherf**kin’ dude you know I do not f**k with. I know you were in his house.”

Tiny fired back by saying that while she does go out and have fun, she has never broken her wedding vows.

The songwriter went on to say that if T.I. was a better husband, she would not be partying with another man.

She shared: “When? We were not together! Don’t speak on it as though you know what you are talking about, like, ‘I know 100 percent she slept with [bleep].How do you know that? ‘Cause you seen me dancing? You do not know… If he can come and treat me like a woman…”

A shocked T.I. angrily shouted back: “I spent millions on you, what the f**k are you saying?”

Tiny and T.I. seem to be at the point of no return.